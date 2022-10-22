Steuben officials to allow veterans’ burial flags to fly at monument
ANGOLA — A request by a family to honor a deceased family member who is a veteran has led to Steuben County establishing a new program to honor all veterans whose families so choose.
During Monday’s meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Veterans Service Officer Alex Dobson requested on behalf of the family of the late Ron Rose, a former public official and long-time Steuben County Realtor and businessman, that his burial flag be flown at the Steuben County Courthouse on the Public Square.
Commissioners took it a step further on the suggestion of Commission Board President Wil Howard.
The board ended up voting for the creation of a resolution that will be drafted by County Attorney Don Stuckey that will allow any veteran’s family the opportunity to fly burial flags for a month at the Courthouse.
“I think it’s a pretty good idea,” Dobson said.
When she learned that her request for her father was leading to a program for all passed veterans, Kathy Aldrich said, “I am delighted and almost teary eyed.”
There was some discussion as to how long a veteran’s flag could be flown. As it stands, veterans’ burial flags may be flown at the Courthouse for a month at a time.
Dobson said he wants to put in place not only the means of flying the flags, but having a ceremony each time a new veteran’s flag is going to be on display for a month.
Dobson said he would like to have groups like American Legion color guards or Boy Scout troops lead ceremonies that will result in veteran’s flags being hoisted up on the Courthouse flagpole.
“I would like it to be a ceremony,” Dobson said.
Butler Council passes golf cart, ORV rules on first reading
BUTLER — After being in idle for the past few months, the wheels of a proposed golf cart and off-road vehicle ordinance began rolling forward Monday.
By a 4-1 vote, the Butler City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow golf carts and off-road vehicles on city streets, but not on state or federal highways such as U.S. 6 and S.R. 1.
The measure must be passed on two more readings before golf carts and ORVs are legal on the streets. Because the ordinance includes fines and penalties, the council must hold a public hearing before the third and final reading.
After the last council meeting, further amendments were offered for the ordinance, from discussion between City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh, Mayor Mike Hartman and Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger, but District 3 council member Darren Alloway said it was time for the council to vote one way or another. “We keep pushing it out, pushing it out. We keep coming up with all these other things.
“I was the one that said it last week; we need to either move on or move out.”
Alloway said he favored the ordinance’s original language that was read and tabled at the Oct. 3 meeting. His motion was seconded by At-Large council member Bill White. District 1 council member Tracey Hawkins and District 2 council member Mark Cline also cast affirmative votes, with District 4 council member Eric Johnson voting against the motion.
Commissioners approve zoning change for Topeka housing
LAGRANGE — A large housing development project planned for Topeka took one step closer to reality Monday morning when the LaGrange County Commissioners voted to change the 50-acre plot’s zoning from S-1 to U-1, making it viable for a housing development.
Topeka town officials are planning to build a new $28 million, 151-unit housing development on the town’s north edge. The 51.5-acre tract of land cost about $1.29 million and is walkable to downtown.
Last week, Topeka officials requested $3 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funds to help move the project forward.
Heather Presley-Cowen, co-founder of the nonprofit Housing Resource Hub, led a presentation of the development plans on Oct. 11 before the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority. The authority has been charged with $50 million in READI funds to allocate and must allocate the remaining $20 million-plus by next June.
“For very few years here, we’ve had very little growth in the housing market, but yet we’ve had great expansion of our industrial side of things,” Topeka Town Manager Stewart Bender said. “We have a town of 1,100 people that turns into over 5,000 during the day.”
According to a market potential analysis, the 10 counties around Allen need 15,000 housing units and LaGrange needed about 8% of that, even taking into account its large Amish population, Presley-Cowen said. LaGrange County could absorb 510-690 new housing units a year in its largest towns of LaGrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana. About 798 individuals and households are looking each year to buy housing in the county.
Monument repairs carry hefty price tag
ANGOLA — Someone is going to be looking at a hefty repair bill for striking the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument earlier this year.
That’s because the Steuben County Board of Commissioners decided to put a $200,000 repair bill on the damage done over the weekend of March 26-27 by an unnamed motorist who damaged the fencing and granite in a wreck.
Steuben Community Center maintenance director Gary Fair, who has guided efforts to maintain the Monument to Steuben County’s Civil War soldiers the past 15 years, went to the commissioners Monday to get a ballpark on what sort of damage has been done.
Fair has been working with insurance adjusters on repairs.
A Dodge Dakota truck hit the monument, breaking off some granite and scarring the surface.
Apparently there weren’t any injuries, so the wreck didn’t register on the radar of the public information officer of the Indiana State Police, which investigated the wreck.
Fair said he would have pegged the damage at about $40,000, but officials decided to go high because it would be difficult to ask for more if a low figure was provided to an insurance company.
“I’ve never had (insurance companies) come back and say, ‘I’ll pay you more,”’ County Attorney Don Stuckey said.
The county has tried to provide regular maintenance since the monument was restored in 1993 after years of very little maintenance.
The 1993 restoration, which was paid for almost entirely by donations, cost about $85,000.
On the heels of that restoration, a monument fund was created at the Steuben County Community Foundation.
Area bands qualify for ISSMA semi-state
Marching bands from Angola, DeKalb, East Noble and Garrett earned trips to the Indiana State School Music Association semi-state round following their performances at regional contests Oct. 15.
In Open Class C competition at Carroll, both Angola and Garrett earned gold ratings and were among the 10 bands to advance. Angola earned awards of distinction in music and effect. Those bands will compete Oct. 29 at Decatur Central, just south of Indianapolis.
In Open Class B competition at Lafayette Jefferson, DeKalb earned a gold rating and East Noble received a silver. They were among 10 bands to advance to the Oct. 29 semi-state at Pike High School.
Former Trine instructor faces charges for possession of child porn
ANGOLA — A former Trine University instructor is facing 15 charges of Level 4 felony child exploitation after police discovered he was in possession of numerous child pornography images.
Angola Police were led to Steven J. Messer, 32, Angola, after receiving a tip on July 21 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Messer was alleged to have uploaded 21 images showing pornography of children younger than 12, according to information filed in Steuben Superior Court.
Because the images depicted children younger than 12, that raises the charges to Level 4 felonies, which carry a possible prison term of 2-12 years.
Messer was arrested Tuesday and charges were filed Wednesday morning, according to court records. Upon his arrest on Tuesday, Messer turned over all items associated with Trine.
“Trine University has terminated, with immediate effect, instructor Steven Messer following an investigation into potential violations of Messer’s contractual obligations and potential violations of University policies,” the university’s public relations department said in a statement.
“Trine University has followed the direction of law enforcement since being first made aware of possible criminal charges related to Messer. Messer is prohibited from returning to the Trine campus. The university will make no further comment.”
Messer had been employed at Trine since January as a biology instructor. He is working on his doctorate at Arizona State University. He came to Trine from Tempe, Arizona.
