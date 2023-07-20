The Cops Cycling for Police Survivors had a local flare to it when it came into Steuben County and Angola on Wednesday. Retired Angola Police Department Detective Tim Crooks, center, listens as Kendallville City Engineer Scott Derby talks at the conclusion of their ride that started in South Bend and ended at Trine University in Angola. At left is Jo Crooks, wife of Tim. Above, the riders make their way into the west end of Angola on West Maumee Street before turning at Summit Street to get to the university. The ride left Angola at about 7 a.m. Thursday en route to Bluffton. Crooks only participated in Wednesday’s ride.

