ANGOLA — Hornet Stadium was abuzz Thursday evening as Angola High School’s class of 2023 graduated.
The ceremony, held on the football field, had 195 students walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. Family, friends and staff of the Metropolitan School District (MSD) of Steuben County watched proudly from the bleachers.
Class president Madison Dailey welcomed everyone and addressed the graduates.
“Today is the day we have all looked forward to since our first walk through the doors of Angola High School back in 2019. Our high school career lasts approximately 2,103,840 minutes, yet it feels like it just began one minute ago,” said Dailey.
The president then reflected on the rather unique experiences the class has gone through during their time at Angola High School. These memories included adapting to isolation and masking requirements, almost losing homecoming from students attempting to steal hand sanitizer dispensers and a sink and experiencing water main breaks.
“We never had a normal year of high school, something interesting always happened, but I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way because of the memories we created through it. Every year had its ups and downs but those were our four years of high school and we will never forget them,” Dailey said.
Dailey then went on to thank teachers, counselors, family and friends for their support. Before ending her speech, she encouraged her fellow graduates to enjoy their final moments of high school.
Angola High School Principal Travis Heavin took the podium next and extended a thank you to the graduates, families, MSD staff, community members and those that have served in the armed forces.
He proceeded to recognize the four seniors that would enter the military: Johan Carlo Mina going into the U.S. Marine Corps, Braeton Hicks who is on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps and couldn’t attend the ceremony, Edy Romero-Sevilla entering the Army National Guard and Jonathan Long also serving in the Army National Guard.
Heavin announced that the class of 2023’s valedictorian, Kameron Marple, and salutatorian, Nicole Rodriguez, came down to the last semester of their high school career. The principal then passed the microphone off to Marple, where she took the opportunity to talk about success.
“What I have come to realize is the definition of success is, and always should be, subjective. Defining success in your own way is not easy, in fact, it is one of the hardest things I have done in my life,” Marple said. “For me personally, it took realizing the importance of genuine happiness over academic validation. For you, well I’m not sure what success looks like because each of us have our own definition of success.”
The valedictorian continued by expressing her confidence in her fellow classmates.
“All of us here tonight have the capability to achieve whatever success looks like to them individually,” Marple said. “As long as you follow your heart, follow your passion and stay true to your morals, you will find that you are living a successful life before you even realize it.”
She cited that a great work ethic and a firm belief in yourself is all one needs to be content with where their life’s path takes them. Marple also spoke about the importance of community and kindness.
“There’s an immeasurable value in a community that comes together and makes a city a home,” Marple said. “Please, no matter what city, state or country you end up in, aim to bring light and laughter to that area.”
Rodriguez was then invited up to give her salutatorian speech.
“We have waited 13 years, 2,340 days and 60,380 hours for this momentous occasion. Now the time has finally come and in just a few minutes, you will all receive something that can affect your futures: a piece of paper and a firm handshake,” Rodriguez said.
She reflected on their shared lessons that ultimately earned them diplomas, starting from foundational elements into more complex material. Viewing the next phase of life simply as another chapter, Rodriguez continued.
“With this chapter closed, I know we are all nervous about beginning the next one because unlike in a typical book, we can not skip through the pages of life to see how the chapter will end or how long it will be,” Rodriguez said. “As we each continue our individual paths, we will write in the pages of our lifelong book. Thank you for the support of everyone here today, we have given all the paper and pens necessary to write the best endings to our stories.
The salutatorian then expressed her appreciation for the class of 2023 being characters in her story.
Emily Rodriguez delivered the ceremony’s farewell speech. She expressed how beginning new journeys in life would never take away from the 12 years her class shared together.
“This is the moment we all take new paths and possibly not see each other ever again, but growing apart doesn’t change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side. Our roots will always be intertwined,” Emily Rodriguez said.
After moving their tassels, the class of 2023 threw their caps into the air as applause and cheering was heard around the stadium.
