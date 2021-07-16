CROOKED LAKE — Perhaps one of the more decorated Steuben County 4-H members has added another feather to her cap.
Harper Henney was named the 2021 Steuben County 4-H Fair Achievement Winner on Friday night during opening ceremonies at the fair.
Henney, who has been Supreme Showman twice at the fair, took the Achievement Winner honor as a nine-year 4-H’er. She will not be eligible for the honor next year in her 10th and final year.
“Next year when she hands (the award) to next year’s winner will be her 10th year in 4-H,” said Tami Mosier, youth educator with Purdue Extension Steuben County.
Harper is the daughter of Mark and Melissa Henney and is a member of the Otsego Go-Getters 4-H club. She will be a senior at Angola High School this fall.
Her major projects have included beef, beef feeder, sheep, junior leaders and scrapbooking.
The runnersup in the Achievement Winner competition included (in alphabetical order):
Griffin Hosek
Griffin is a 10-year member of 4-H and is the son of Kenneth Hosek and Jennifer Marshall. He is a member of the Conquerors 4-H club. His major projects have included sewing, foods, photography, collections, 4-H resume and arts and crafts.
Hannah Martinez
Hannah is a 10-year member of 4-H and is the caughter of Cari and Al Martinez. She is an Otsego Go-Getter. Her projects have included sportfishing, cat poster, collections and arts and crafts.
Maddison Oberlin
Maddison is a 10-year member and is the daughter of Michael and Nicole Oberlin. She, too, is an Otsego Go-Getter. Her major projects have included dairy beef, home environment, photography, dairy feeder, swine, personality and goats.
Kaylee Wise
Rounding out the list of Otsego Go-Getters in the competition — there were four of the seven contestants — is Kaylee, a nine-year member. She is the daughter of Tracy Wilson and Don Wise Jr. Her projects have included dairy beef, dairy feeder, junior leaders, rabbits and started calves.
The other two contestants were Meghyn McMullen, a nine-year member of the Lucky Ducks 4-H club and the daughter of Kelsey and Brendan McMullen, and Heidi Wilhelm, a member of the Explorers and the daughter of Cheryl and Travis Wilhelm.
Scholarship winners announced Friday night included:
• Joel Knox, winner of the Leon Huss Memorial Scholarship;
• Hannah Martinez, winner of the Steven “Chad” Shively Memorial Scholarship and one of the Doris and Kermit Rensch 4-H Scholarship winners;
• Kiana Allshouse, winner of a Rensch Scholarship;
• Katherine Stoy, winner of a Rensch Scholarship.
