ANGOLA — I rode in a hot air balloon for the first time. It was a warm and bright morning; even from the ground the sky looked beautiful, great for a hot air balloon ride.
Balloon pilot Dennis Hall took me up in his balloon, Perfect Calm, and perfectly calm is a great way to describe what it was like when we got in the air. This is Dennis’ first year at Angola Balloons Aloft but has been flying since 2007. I was very excited about the ride today because I love heights and seeing the world from as many perspectives as possible and Dennis gave me a new point of view.
To ride in the hot air balloon you start by climbing into the basket and getting everything set up. Dennis had many different devices to measure many things like the altimeter. The pilot was surprised with how comfortable I was with the balloon and even tried to scare me with the noise of the burner.
I found every part of the flying experience to be fascinating from the setting up, flying and the tear down. Each step was new to me and all I could do was observe and ask questions. He talked about his experiences flying the balloons and his work across Michigan flying balloons. Dennis got his start with balloons because he was offered a free ride one time and found a love for it.
Once all of the tools were ready to go we began our take off. Taking off in the hot air balloon was very graceful and I barely felt us move. However for the crew helping Dennis it may have seemed a bit more rocky as they held onto ropes and helped send us in the right direction. It wasn’t until we got pushed forward by the wind that I even knew we were moving.
Off the ground it was beautiful. We started our ride at Angola High School and got to see the town from above. The tops of trees and looking down into the forestry was probably my favorite part. I’m in the trees a lot and have never gotten to see the intricacies of the canopy like I did up there. The skyline across Angola was amazing with the morning sun glowing over the buildings. It was one of the most serene moments I have experienced.
Then Dennis went to the radio to get approval to land in Commons Park. He took us really low then slowly went to the parking lot area just outside the Park and Recreation office building. The descent was quick and we landed firmly in a parking spot. The landing was easy. I felt no anxiety as we found the ground. It felt similar to jumping off the last step of a staircase; a small, fun drop.
Dennis’ crew met us in the parking lot and some of the parks department staff, including Bobby Allshouse, came out to help put the balloon back in the truck. I got my own chase vehicle, so to speak, when my boss, Mike Marturello, came to see the balloon after we landed.
I would like to thank everyone involved in Balloons Aloft for allowing me to experience a hot air balloon ride and to Dennis Hall for taking me up. It was a wonderful experience and I hope to do it again soon.
