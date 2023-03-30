Noble County is continuing to lose population, according to new population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.
It's the odd county out, as five other neighboring counties in northeast Indiana are all seeing growth, with two rural counties even outpacing metro Allen County year-over-year.
About two-thirds of Indiana counties posted at least some population increase since 2021, according to the Census' updated 2022 population estimates. But those that aren't are mostly rural counties struggling to keep residents, while urban and suburban areas are booming at the fastest rate.
Noble County's population dipped 52 residents to 47,367 in 2022, according to the Census numbers, a decline of 0.11%. It was the only county in KPC Media's six-county coverage area to show a decline, a continuing trend after it was also the only local county to post negative population growth in decennial census in 2020.
As for the other counties growing, DeKalb County actually posted the largest percentage gain at 0.83% year-over-year, increasing 362 residents to 43,731. LaGrange County, always bolstered by strong Amish birth rates, was second at 0.81% growth, up 328 residents to 40,866.
Allen County, which still boasts the state's third biggest county population, increased 0.6% to 391,449, an increase of 2,337 residents.
Whitley and Steuben counties also grew, but by smaller amounts. Whitley County picked up 135 to 34,627, a 0.39% increase, while Steuben County was up 59 people to 34,725, a 0.17% increase.
Hamilton County, suburban Indianapolis's biggest and most affluent county in the state in terms of household income, was once again the top grower, boasting 2.12% annual growth to 364,921. Several other central Indiana "doughnut" counties around Indianapolis were also major growers, including Hendricks, Boone and Hancock counties, all of which each posted growth of about 1.5% year-over-year.
Blackford County in east-Central Indiana showed the biggest one-year decline, dropping 1.14%, the only county in the state to decline more than a full percentage point.
Overall, 59 counties gained population while 33 declined. The state as a whole saw one-year growth of 19,505 resident, an increase of 0.29%.
Wabash County was the only other county besides Noble in northeast Indiana to lose population in 2022, according to Rachel Blakeman of the Purdue Fort Wayne Community Research Institute, but the changes are comprised of differing ups and downs in the region.
All counties in northeast Indiana had positive net international migration from 2021 to 2022 but Adams, LaGrange and Noble counties had negative net domestic migration — people moving in from other counties or other states.
Huntington, Steuben, Wabash and Wells counties also had negative natural change — more deaths than births — between 2021 to 2022.
Allen County, which drives the economic and population growth in the region, also enjoyed a positive annual net domestic migration number of 484 people, comparing those who moved in compared to those who moved out from or to a location within the United States. For international migration, Allen County gained 844 residents from those relocating here from outside the United States. For natural increase, Allen County gained 1,190 new residents as a result of more births than deaths in 2022.
For a statewide ranking of growth by percentage increase, Allen County was 12th from 2020 to 2022 and 20th for 2021 to 2022.
“While Allen County’s net domestic migration in 2022 has slowed compared to recent years, it still showed a positive number for 2022 compared to 2021,” said Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute. “In all, I was not surprised by these numbers on a regional level. Population growth in rural counties nationwide and the Midwest specifically would not be called robust outside of a handful of suburban locations — think Hamilton County, Indiana. Something to watch in the years to come is more counties experiencing natural decrease, when deaths start to outpace births. With the oldest Baby Boomers turning 77 this year, there is a demographic cliff that is approaching.”
