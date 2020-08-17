Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Garrett D. Ambler, 35, of the 300 block of Lane 100 Lake Charles East, arrested on a warrant alleging three counts of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Amber M. Branning, 34, of the 1000 block of Wohlert Street, arrested in the 1000 block of North Wayne Street on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Rachael L. Brown, 37, of the 900 block of South Superior Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony escape and contempt of court and misdemeanor failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Brian Cox, 35, of the 8000 block of East C.R. 700S, Hamilton, arrested in the 100 block of Village Green Drive on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and battery.
• Tristen M. Dingus, 21, of the 10000 block of Haller Street, Defiance, Ohio, arrested in the 900 block of Park Drive, Turkey Lake, on a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Matthew D. Gillons, 38, of the 300 block of Kalamazoo Street, Allegan, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Jake H. Graham, 23, of the 2000 block of West Brook Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.
• Andrew P. Kennerk, 22, of the 600 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Brianna L. Lesage, 20, of the 900 block of Park Drive, Turkey Lake, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Rochelle M. Malott, 30, of the 600 block of South Martha Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
• Trey J. Markham, 40, of the 11000 block of Blue Sedge Court, Roanoke, arrested in the 3000 block of North C.R. 300W on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 18 years old and a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Molly M. Schnepf, 39, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft.
• Thomas A. Sitts, 20, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 200E, Pleasant Lake, arrested at C.R. 425W and C.R. 400N on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, false informing and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Manuel A. Ugalde Orozco, 65, of the 7000 block of Grand River Drive, Tampa, Florida, arrested on U.S. 20 at Golden Lake Road on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
