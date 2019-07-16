ANGOLA — An 18-hole disc golf course opened last week near the Selman Timber Frame Pavilion at Commons Park.
Since the baskets were installed and maps became available, the course has been heavily used, Angola Parks and Recreation Superintendent Matt Hanna said.
Shape Up Steuben is raising the funds to create and maintain the course. The goal of $10,000 is more than half met, said Bill Maddock of Shape Up Steuben.
It was designed by Stan Tipton of Bryan, Ohio, assisted by Larry Smith of Bryan and John Ryan of Archbold, Ohio. Tipton has played on around 50 courses in 10 states, and has helped design courses in Bryan and West Unity, Ohio.
“This is a really nice piece of property,” Tipton said. “We wanted to enhance it with the holes.”
The course is located on an undulating plot east of the pavilion. It was mowed and manicured then park employees Seth Hamblen and Mitch Ridenour installed the hardware.
It took them around two weeks to put down concrete pads for the tee-off area and the 18 baskets. The game is played with discs, smaller than the typical Frisbee, which are thrown into baskets.
Smith provided some discs to Angola Parks and Recreation Department, and they can be loaned at the park office. Discs can be purchased at retail and sporting goods stores. Reminiscent of golf, basic disc types include a driver, a mid-range and a putter.
Angola Parks employee Nina Burlingame created a brochure with the map of the course on the inside and a score card on the back. They are available in a box near the course or at the parks office.
The brochures have been flying out of the box and the course has been well used in its first week open, it was reported at Monday’s Angola Common Council meeting.
Monday, Tipton ran into a group from Fort Wayne playing a round.
“And it was the second time they were there,” he said.
The course is unique compared to some others in northeastern Indiana because it is hilly, providing a entertaining terrain for enthusiasts. There is also a major hazard in a wetlands area near the perimeter that must remain wild and unmowed. Several discs have been lost there, said Tipton.
However, the course was built to appeal to all skill levels.
“I personally am not the best disc golf course player in town or even on my block, but the idea that my grandson and I can have a good time while getting in a good walk will make my day,” Maddock said.
With the popularity of the sport and the regional web of courses that are popping up, Tipton said Shape Up Steuben’s decision to raise the funds to create the Commons Park course was “God’s timing.”
Maddock said the course aligns with Shape Up Steuben’s goals and is a free resource to the community.
He thanked all those that had already come forward to help.
Maddock has visited many local businesses to solicit support and said he will continue the push.
“We encourage all individuals and companies in Steuben County to donate at the gold ($500), silver ($250) and bronze ($100) level,” he said. “As a community project, I appreciate how different people from all walks of life have contributed to this cause.”
Maddock can be reached at 667-4265 or wjmbill@me.com. All gold, silver and bronze sponsors will be recognized on a sign at the entrance to the course. A permanent map of the course with par information will also be erected.
