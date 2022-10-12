ANGOLA — The cost of the Steuben County judicial center should come into sharper view today when the final packages of bids are opened.
Construction management firm Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, is conducting a bid opening meeting today at 2:15 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
“We should have the final numbers soon,” said Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
It is likely that Weigand will take the bids under advisement then report back to commissioners for their approval.
Howard said the project has remained on budget and on time so far since ground was broken Sept. 13 for the project. The building will be situated at the corner of South Martha Street and East South Street in the heart of the Steuben County government complex.
Based on earlier bids — the project is being bid out in phases instead of all at once — the project’s bids were under the estimates put together by Weigand.
The project’s early bids are about $250,000 under engineering estimates.
The new judicial center, which is supposed to open in 2024, is being built to replace an 1867-68 facility that is lacking in many areas. The Steuben County Courthouse doesn’t meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, security is a problem and it is lacking in space.
The new building will be about 56,410 square feet. With the exception of the Sheriff’s Office, it will bring all personnel who work in the judicial system under one roof.
So far, bids for such things as excavating (“We have a big hole in the ground,” Howard said), concrete, the elevator and roofing have been awarded.
It is estimated that the jail will cost about $26.5 million. With the cost of financing, the project is about at the $28.5 million mark.
The county closed on its financing for the project in September.
