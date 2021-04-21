ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees was split Tuesday on whether to hire Brookston-based Administrator Assistance to potentially assist with the hiring of an interim superintendent if needed.
Steuben County’s largest public school district is facing a lawsuit brought by Brent Wilson, the District’s superintendent, alleging his contract, which runs through June 30, was improperly terminated. The civil case is set to go to a jury trial in July.
Following a brief discussion among the seven-member body during Tuesday’s meeting at MSD’s Central Gymnasium, four board members — Board President Cory Archbold, LeAnn Boots, Brad Gardner and Becky Maggart — voted to utilize Administrator Assistance to hire an interim superintendent to begin July 1. The three board members who voted against it were Kevin Beard, Scott Poor and Mark Ridenour. Poor and Ridenour are retired administrative staff.
Prior to the vote, no members of the board sought public input, and there was only brief discussion by the board. Archbold said the Indiana School Board Association recommended utilizing Administrator Assistance in the event that the District doesn’t find a permanent replacement before Wilson’s contract ends, and that MSD’s legal counsel had said that’s what the District needs to do.
However, Poor expressed reservations about the move, which comes as the lawsuit over Wilson’s contract termination remains ongoing.
“I can’t see why we’d do anything right now with pending litigation,” he said. “I am certainly not in favor of looking at this at this point in time.”
Former principal says ‘Clean your act up’
Later, during the public comment portion of the meeting, the board came under fire from several former MSD staff members, who voiced concern about the division among board members and several recent board actions.
Former Angola Middle School Principal Bill Church stood up to address the board and asked if there was anything to report related to the District’s ongoing state audit.
“I know an auditor has been in and out and there were some concerns about things,” he said. “Is there anything to report on that?”
“They’re going to be in one day next week hoping to wrap everything up and then a couple weeks after that we should have an exit conference and then I believe they say 45 days before the report is issued,” said Karen Eagleson, MSD’s business manager/treasurer. “They are still currently working on it.”
Church said he appreciated the update, adding: “What concerns me is we’re going to go through all this with time and resources and dollars and we’re going to find no evidence of wrongdoing. That’s where I think this is probably going to go.”
Church appeared to be referencing comments made by Gardner during the MSD’s March 16 meeting, he told the board he had been made aware of several serious allegations that had been circling around that he wanted the board to take a closer look at. Gardner did not specify what the allegations were, saying it would be “inappropriate to name any specifics in a meeting of this sort.”
Archbold echoed Gardner’s comments during that meeting, saying he, too, had been made aware of the unspecified allegations but didn’t want to disclose them publicly.
“It’s something that can’t, at this point, be brought into an open session like this,” he said, adding, “where I’m at on it, is if something from a legal aspect is brought up and we don’t look at it, that’s flat wrong.”
Church then took aim at the board for the apparent double standard, citing a recent Indiana Public Access Counselor ruling that the MSD board violated state law by deciding behind closed doors to begin the search for a new superintendent.
“Last time I was here there were some questions about should we do that and Mr. Gardner, you said people need to be held accountable, and then I pick up my newspaper, and on the very front page it says the school board violated state law,” he said. “Well, it’s time you folks were held accountable. I don’t think the taxpayers are going to put up with this much longer.
“The people who voted you to that seat expect more and deserve more, and I’m tired of coming to meetings and having four people who seem to know what’s going on and three people who don’t,” Church continued. “It’s time to clean your act up.”
A round of applause for former principal
As Church sat down after giving his comments, the crowd seated in the bleachers in the gymnasium burst into applause.
“I can comment a bit on that newspaper article,” Archbold responded. “The findings, that was the opinion given by someone in Indianapolis, not an actual, I guess, verdict, or what was found. That was an opinion given, and that’s ongoing, just like the lawsuit.”
In addition to filing a public access complaint, Wilson also filed a civil suit against the board over the alleged violation, seeking reversals of action taken by the board in an executive session. The board’s deadline to file an answer to the suit in Steuben Superior Court is today.
Still responding to Church, Archbold acknowledged the multiple legal issues the board is dealing with and sought to reassure him that matters are being handled appropriately.
“Yes, things need to be resolved, there is things being looked into, I can pretty much guarantee, at least from my standpoint, that how things are being dealt with are being done professionally,” he said. “It’s not being done behind backs, it’s being done legally ... I’d love to throw this whole thing out and say we’re done, here’s a new contract, let’s go back to work and get things moving, but it’s not happening.”
Jerry McDermid, a retired MSD teacher and current member of Angola’s Common Council, also took the board to task for what he said amounted to “four people who know what’s going on and three who don’t.”
“After the last meeting, when you left it out there, that you couldn’t talk about something — you brought it up and you didn’t talk about it — you effectively cut the knees out of every administrator and supervisor in this system,” McDermid said. “They were all wondering: ‘Is it me?’ and ‘What’s going on?’ An effective organization cannot be run like that.”
Archbold criticizes media for MSD coverage
Archbold on Tuesday blasted Angola’s local news media for its continued coverage of the board’s legal and personnel disputes, before saying the stress stemming from the controversies has led to him having second thoughts about wanting to continue to serve as the board’s president.
“They’re going to blast anything in the paper, on the radio, just to get — we’ve seen that throughout everything,” Archbold said in response to Church’s comments. “It’s just nonstop.”
“There have been times where I’ve gone, ‘why am I messing with stress in my life over this?’ and the reason is, how much I like MSD. I’ve said it before, my entire family has been through this system and we have so many good people here.”
“There’s going to be times when people don’t understand why something’s happening, and it’s strictly because we can’t explain it and can’t talk about it. That’s the bottom line.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.