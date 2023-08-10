DETROIT — Trine University will begin offering its bachelor of science in information systems degree in a hybrid format at its Detroit Education Center.
Classes for the new program begin in spring 2024. The degree will be Trine’s first undergraduate offering in Detroit.
The Bachelor of Science in Information Systems degree emphasizes business applications and information technology infrastructure. Students in the program will study advanced database management, data visualization and network security as well as receive a foundation in math, statistics and operations research.
The program offers the option of specialized tracks in management/leadership, information systems specialty or cybersecurity. Students also have the option to earn graduate credit toward Master of Science in Information Studies while working on this bachelor’s degree.
Graduates will be well-qualified for positions in the information field including information manager, network security analyst, network administrator and database administrator.
The program joins the popular master’s degree offerings at Trine University’s Detroit Education Center, which already enrolls more than 5,000. The center is located at 1000 Republic Drive, Suite 645, in Allen Park, Michigan.
For more information on the Bachelor of Science in information studies at Trine University, visit trine.link/bsis.
For information on other hybrid programs at Trine University, visit trine.edu/international.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.