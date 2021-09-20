Police arrest 10 people over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Samuel Avila-Rivera, 27, of the 200 block of North Superior Street, arrested in the 1300 block of West Maumee Street on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Ashley N. Berzaities, 27, of the 300 block of Marshal Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Amanda Y. Brock-Smith, 39, of the 6000 block of Oakmount, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 139 mile marker, on charges of felony possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Hayden S. Delucenay, 25, of the 1000 block of Nicholas Trail, Fremont, arrested at Crooked Lake on charges of felony theft of a firearm and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Alonso Jimenez-Dagoberto, 36, of the 5700 block of South C.R. 600W, Hudson, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Andrew J. Meister, 52, of the 12000 block of Pineayr Drive, Climax, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 300W at C.R. 600N, Fremont, on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Antonio U. Perez-Perez, 32, of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, arrested on U.S. 20 east of C.R. 425W on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Charles O. Porter, 35, of the 500 block of East Maumee Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Matthew D. Rogers, 38, of the 1200 block of Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 1700 block of C.R. 600W on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Olin J. Wiland, 42, of the 1100 block of West Broad Street, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 100N on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
