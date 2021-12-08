INDIANAPOLIS — Steuben County Commissioner Lynne Liechty was re-elected President of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners — Northeast District during its annual conference last week.
Her peers have selected her to represent them. Huntington County Commissioner Tom Wall, “Liechty will be a great spokesperson for our district and is dedicated to improving local government.”
As district president, Liechty will represent the elected county commissioners in the Northeast District of the state, which includes: Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Elkhart, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.
The IACC is represented by six districts in the state. Liechty will serve on the IACC’s board of directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the Association.
Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick was elected Northeast District vice president. The district meeting also included discussion on current issues pertaining to county government in the Northeast District.
The elections were held during the IACC’s 2021 Annual Conference, the largest gathering of county commissioners in the state. The three-day conference included several different workshops and breakout sessions that were designed specifically for county commissioners and their support staff.
Liechty and others attended several training workshops concerning county related topics focusing on, American Rescue Plan Act funding, 2022 legislative priorities, “How to tell your Story,” open door laws, mental health and addiction strategies, cyber security, road funding and more in their training sessions.
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was the keynote speaker for the conference. She spoke on current issues related to local government, expanding broadband through Next Level Connections Broadband Grants, Improving Housing needs, revitalizing travel and tourism, supporting Hoosier farmers, and improving mental health and addiction programs to reduce jail overcrowding in many Indiana counties. Crouch has been a long-time partner of the IACC and is committed to improving the lives of all Hoosiers.
Sen. Rodric Bray, leader of the Indiana Senate as the president pro tempore, and Rep. Greg Steuerwald, majority House caucus chair, addressed attendees as well during their legislative update.
