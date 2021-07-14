Woman arrested on warrant
ANGOLA — An Angola woman was arrested on a warrant alleging five counts of failure to appear in court on Tuesday.
Arrested at the Steuben County Jail was Tocarra F. McIlvain, 35, of the 5500 block of East C.R. 100N. She is facing two felony counts and three misdemeanor counts.
