As part of National Trails Day, a bicycle rodeo of sorts was held Saturday at Commons Park. The event, using funding from a $1,500 safety grant from NIPSCO, provided free bicycle helmets and fittings for children, bicycle safety instruction, an obstacle course and breakfast supplied by Sutton’s Deli. The event was supposed to be held last year but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was in partnership between Angola Parks and Recreation and Steuben County Trails. Above, children get ready to go for a ride. At right, John Longenecker, left, and Jack Vrana help fit children in their new helmets.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.