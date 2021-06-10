As part of National Trails Day, a bicycle rodeo of sorts was held Saturday at Commons Park. The event, using funding from a $1,500 safety grant from NIPSCO, provided free bicycle helmets and fittings for children, bicycle safety instruction, an obstacle course and breakfast supplied by Sutton’s Deli. The event was supposed to be held last year but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was in partnership between Angola Parks and Recreation and Steuben County Trails. Above, children get ready to go for a ride. At right, John Longenecker, left, and Jack Vrana help fit children in their new helmets.
