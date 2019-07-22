INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment increased slightly in the four-county area during June, say statistics from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
LaGrange and Steuben counties continued to have the lowest unemployment rates in the four-county area at 2.7 percent, which was tied for 10th lowest in the state.
DeKalb County stood at 2.8 percent and Noble County at 3.0 percent for June.
Nearby Whitley County increased to 2.9 percent in June. Allen County stood at 3.1 percent.
None of these area counties saw their unemployment increase more than four percentage points.
Meanwhile, Indiana’s unemployment rate decreased to 3.5 percent in June.
Indiana’s unemployment rate remains lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent. The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 10,126 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 3,123 unemployed residents and a decrease of 7,003 employed residents. Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.39 million, and the state’s 64.8 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 62.9 percent.
In addition, regular unemployment insurance claims continue to decline in 2019.
