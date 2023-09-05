ANGOLA — A Wolcottville man was arrested in Angola on Friday on two counts of Level 4 felony solicitation of a minor.
Broc T. Erickson, 21, was arrested on a warrant after he was located in LaGrange after Indiana State Police developed a case against him.
Police allege Erickson, on May 27, had sex with a 15-year-old girl from DeKalb County while she was staying with a relative in Angola.
Based on information filed in Steuben Circuit Court, Erickson was communicating with a girl from DeKalb County who was age 15 though the app SnapChat.
There is some disagreement over whether the girl told Erickson she was 15 or 16, though court documents say the girl was 15.
“I am older than her and I made the dumb choice,” Erickson told Detective Jacob Quick during an interview at the Angola Police Department, court records say.
After the girl indicated to Erickson that she was going to be in Angola and could meet up while she was staying with a relative, the two arranged a meeting, court documents say.
The girl and Erickson first met at an area that contains vending machines at an apartment complex. Then the two went out to the parking lot of the apartment complex where the relative lived where Erickson’s car was parked near some trash receptacles. She joined him in his car, where they had sex in the back seat.
The incident and other communication between the two, including the sharing of nude photos of particular body parts through the communications app, were reported to a case manager with the Indiana Department of Child Services, which brought in the Indiana State Police to investigate.
Erickson told Quick that the pair had sex on two occasions, though the girl said it only happened once, in Angola.
Erickson was arraigned on Tuesday by Magistrate James Burns. Information from the court hearing was not available late Tuesday.
For the two Level 4 felonies, he faces up between 4-24 years in prison if convicted.
