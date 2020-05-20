ANGOLA — A break in the week's rainy weather allowed the Angola Garden Club to do its annual planting on Soldiers Monument.
The club planted sunny yellow marigolds and dusty miller in the plots that ring the Civil War monument among 5-foot-tall Korean lilac trees that will soon be in fragrant bloom. In the outside beds, they planted sunpatiens, in six colors of bright pink to red, and purple fountain grass.
The plantings are made possible by donations from Meijer and Lawnscape Garden Center, said club member Dee Hammond.
"We maintain it all summer," she said. "The workers are all volunteers."
The Angola Garden Club has been beautifying the traffic circle for around six decades, providing a three-season display.
Daffodils popped up this spring, and in the fall, Lawnscape will set out colorful mums and pumpkins.
The mound is as lovely as ever since a 2015 upgrade along with a downtown improvement project, said Hammond. The flower beds were carefully sculpted and moved away from the edge of the busy traffic circle.
"It's been a blessing," said Hammond.
The club meets throughout the year and has been involved in a variety of beautification projects in the community.
