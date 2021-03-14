Automobile museum receives major grant
AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will receive a $249,275 grant to complete a new E.L. Cord Gallery of Entrepreneurship, a state agency said Friday afternoon.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corp. awarded Destination Development Grants to the Auburn museum and the City of Greensburg.
The E.L. Cord Gallery of Entrepreneurship will be a permanent exhibition telling the story of Auburn Automobile Co. owner E.L. Cord, his vast business activities and his entrepreneurship. The gallery will feature artifacts, graphic images and interactive components to educate and inspire audiences, the announcement said.
The museum staff made its presentation to the development corporation Friday, and its project was selected for first place and received full funding, said Brandon Anderson, executive director of the automobile museum.
Region reaches 10% of people fully vaccinated
INDIANAPOLIS — Just over 10% of residents in the four-county area of northeast Indiana are now fully vaccinated, although rates are a little higher in Steuben County and a little lower in Noble and LaGrange counties.
As of Friday afternoon, 26,607 residents in the four-county area have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 16,929 have been fully vaccinated — either receiving both doses of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
First-time vaccinations were up a bit this week compared to a week ago, with 2,678 people getting their first dose compared to a 2,365 last week. But the counties also saw an increase in fully vaccinated residents, rising to 3,286 from a week ago, beating last week’s pace of 2,904.
That means about 700 more vaccines went into arms this week compared to last week.
In total, just over 16% of the total population has had at least one shot, but 10.26% have received full immunity through vaccination.
Local communities rank among state’s safest
LIGONIER — Ligonier’s no stranger to annual safest city rankings, and the community is back nearly at the top of the charts on a new ranking.
Ligonier was rated the second-safest small city — among communities with less than 10,000 residents — by online insurance website AdvisorSmith.
Ligonier finished just behind Berne, a small community with a large Amish population in southern Adams County, in the listing.
Other area communities also charted in AdvisorSmith’s rankings.
Garrett was seventh-safest in the small city category, while Auburn ranked fourth among midsize cities with populations 10,000-50,000. Fort Wayne was fifth overall for large cities with populations over 50,000.
The ratings scored cities based on federal crime data to calculate a “crime score” based on property crime and violent crime rates.
Counties line up against solar/wind zoning bill
Nearly 60 Indiana counties — including DeKalb and LaGrange — reportedly have passed resolutions or written letters in opposition to House Bill 1381.
The bill effectively would remove local control of commercial wind and solar energy projects. It would establish state standards for setback, height and other specifications and prohibit local governments from setting stricter standards.
House Bill 1381 passed in the House of Representatives by a 58-38 vote. All three local House members opposed it, including Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn; Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola; and Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City.
The bill now is being considered in the Indiana Senate, where local Sens. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, and Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, have pledged to oppose it.
“There’s a place for solar, there’s a place for wind, but I think the locals ought to be the ones to determine where that place is and if it’s right for their community,” Glick said Feb. 27 at a public forum in DeKalb High School.
The Association of Indiana Counties and Indiana Association of County Commissioners also oppose the bill, according a news release issued Wednesday.
Kendallville moving closer to skate park
KENDALLVILLE — After 10 years of discussion, the site for a skate park within the city limits has been narrowed down by a citizens’ committee supporting the project.
Committee member Diane Peachey said the group has decided the best location for a new skate park is Sunset Park on the city’s west side.
The proposed project would be located on or near the old shuffleboard courts in the park.
Peachey, along with other members of the citizens’ committee, came in front of the Kendallville Park Board Monday night to ask for letters of support, as the property will have to be rezoned from residential to public land or recreational land.
The project now moves to the Board of Zoning Appeals and Kendallville Plan Commission.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said she would welcome the committee to have a town hall meeting about the project at City Hall in the coming months to answer questions and concerns from city residents. The town hall meeting could happen yet this spring, but no date was decided.
The committee has been working with the company Hunger Skateparks, which designed and built Auburn’s new skate park in 2020.
Trine plans return to normal for fall semester
ANGOLA — Trine University plans to resume normal campus operations in August, university President Earl D. Brooks II announced Tuesday.
In email messages to students, parents, faculty and staff, Brooks said this will mean fully seated classes, full resumption of student activities and welcoming back fans and family to athletic events.
“We intend to return to the Trine University that existed before the pandemic,” he said.
COVID-19 positivity rates have remained near or below 1% on the Trine campus throughout the spring semester. Currently the university has a 0.8% positivity rate, with more than 6,000 tests conducted since students returned in mid-January. There have been a total of 53 positive cases, with 49 considered recovered.
Brooks said university decisions will continue to be informed by local, state and federal guidelines.
Auburn mayor excited by potential for park
AUBURN — Auburn Mayor Mike Ley sees an exciting future for the land now occupied by the DeKalb County Highway Department.
The County Commissioners are selling the 5-acre site in south Auburn, and Ley hopes to buy it to expand neighboring Eckhart Park.
“We’re going to make them an offer … with a dollar amount on it,” Ley said Wednesday. “I know it won’t be less than the appraised value.”
The average of two appraisals of the site is $305,000.
Ley sent a letter to the County Commissioners last week describing his vision for the site, although that letter did not include a formal purchase offer.
“The consensus of our City Council, Park Board and Board of Works is to pursue this and create something the entire county can enjoy, be proud of and cherish,” Ley’s letter concluded.
Commissioners also are expecting a bid from Brett Henderson, who is selling the county his 15-acre property at the east edge of Waterloo to become the new home for the county highway department.
Young elected to fill LaGrange council seat
LAGRANGE — Jim Young, a LaGrange County native and area businessman, was elected by the Republican Party Thursday night to take over the open seat on the LaGrange County Council.
That office opened when the former County Council president, Peter Cook, was elected at a Republican Party caucus last month caucus to fill an open seat on the LaGrange County Board of Commissioners.
Young was one of five people vying for the open seat. Candidates included LaGrange businessman Joe Billman, former Lakeland School Board member Carey McKibben, former LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Tyler Randol, and retired LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department employee Kim McKibben.
Six out of the seven eligible precinct committee people voted in Thursday. Young won the seat on the first ballot
Young said he’s always had an interest in his community, but a recent change in his employment meant that he finally had the time to devote to an elected office.
Proposed alley project reimagines appearance
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Redevelopment commission got a first look at a design concept for its proposed alley project in the 100 block of Cavin Street.
Rick Johnson of the street department handed out artist’s renderings of some of the features the alley could have. The concept drawings show brightly colored triangular sails for shade and decorative lighting, storefront motifs, benches and a brick surface actually made from stamped concrete.
Johnson said there are original bricks in the alley, covered by asphalt. He said removing the asphalt might loosen or damage the bricks. Stamped concrete could provide an alternative material to create the look of brick.
Any alley project will need the cooperation of the adjoining building owners, Mayor Patty Fisel said. She has had conversation with one building owner who is supportive of the concept, but said she will contact the other building owners to get their feedback.
State rules school district was unfair
ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County committed an unfair labor practice by interfering with the collective bargaining rights of Angola’s public schools teachers union, a state board has ruled.
The Indiana Education Employment Relations Board has ordered the district to cease and desist from interfering with or coercing employees who are freely exercising their right to participate in collective bargaining, said a recommended order handed down Tuesday.
In July 2019, leaders of the Angola Classroom Teachers Association took the rare step of filing two unfair labor practice charges against the district for what the union said amounted to interference and coercion by the district’s refusal to engage in good-faith collective bargaining with the ACTA bargaining team during the first session of the 2018-19 bargaining period, in September 2018. A second charge was filed but later dismissed at the union’s request.
Cassie Ingram, the hearing examiner appointed for the case, sided with the ACTA, concluding that the district’s bargaining team’s conduct during a Sept. 25, 2018, session did rise to a level that could interfere, restrain or coerce the union’s right to participated in collective bargaining.
