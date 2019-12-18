Police arrest three people on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Tuesday by law enforcement officers.
• Javis T. Asher, 20, of the 6100 block of North C.R. 675W, Orland, arrested on C.R. 200W, south of Orland, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior suspension within the past 10 years.
• Ricardo J. Rodriguez, 30, of the 200 block of U.S. Highway 12, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 2600 block of South Golden Lake Road on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Matthew A. Tawdul, of the 100 block of North State Road 327, arrested in the 2600 block of South Golden Lake Road, on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
