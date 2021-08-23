ANGOLA — Trine University's's Office of University Advancement has welcomed two new professionals who will provide data and research support to its staff to build on the success of Trine's fundraising and external relations efforts.
Jordan Marshall has joined Trine as director of research and stewardship. In her role, Marshall will implement and supervise a comprehensive prospect research and donor stewardship program.
Marshall most recently served as director of donor relations at St. Mary's College, where her responsibilities included gift acknowledgements and donor recognition programs. She also served as a stewardship officer at Albion College and a development coordinator at Vanderbilt University. She holds a master of science in administration with a focus on philanthropy and nonprofit management from Central Michigan University.
Amanda Cole, Trine's new director of advancement services, will direct all donor data and research support for the Office of University Advancement. She also will maintain the university's matching gift program.
Cole most recently served as associate director of research and technology at Albion College, where she conducted research, organized data and provided analysis to assist fundraising efforts. Her prior experience included positions at the College and Career Access Center and the Jackson Community Foundation, both in Jackson, Michigan.
"Jordan and Amanda both bring valuable experience from fundraising at other institutions to their work at Trine," said David J. Fraboni II, vice president for university advancement. "We look forward to enhancing our already successful work at Trine through their efforts."
