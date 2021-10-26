ANGOLA — Indiana is going to help people who can't afford broadband get connected with subsidies for internet service, said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
In a wide-ranging interview with KPC Media Group journalists on Oct. 20, Crouch talked proudly about Indiana's initiatives with broadband, called the Next Level Connections program.
So far, most of the programs offered by the sweeping legislation from 2019 and 2021 have been geared toward getting broadband infrastructure in place, particularly in rural Indiana, and providing grant incentives to providers to identify areas that are under-served and get people and schools connected.
“We’re trying different ways to get the connection to people. While we have allocated a total of $350 million — which is a lot of money and more than most states — it’s just a drop in the bucket when you look at what it will cost to connect Hoosiers," Crouch said. "I suspect that just like rural electrification came into being in the 30s and the federal government invested to make sure everyone had electricity, we’ll have to see the same kind of investment on the federal level to be able to connect everyone in our state and other states throughout the country.”
A third program will be to offer subsidies to people who cannot afford to pay for broadband service. The legislation passed this year will reach out to providers of broadband service who will have to agree to accept subsidy payments from the state to cover all or part of their fees.
"(The) legislation also established a subsidy program, which hasn’t been rolled out yet. It prioritizes students in households that maybe have access to internet but it’s an affordability issue. That’ll be the next program that will be rolled out," Crouch said.
Details of the program have yet to be announced by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, which Crouch oversees and will be in charge of administering the program.
Subsidies offered by OCRA may pay for:
• Fees charged by service providers to install, activate, equipment costs and other one-time fees that will enable a connection.
• Monthly subscription fees, including modem and router charges.
The subsidy amounts have yet to be announced. Part of the legislation stipulates that the Indiana subsidy program is a last resort for people who have exhausted any federal subsidies that are available.
Crouch said the COVID-19 pandemic was a game changer that further illustrated the broadband voids in Indiana that were first pointed out by a comprehensive 2018 study by Purdue University.
"If you remember back in 2018, Purdue University did a study, and they said at that time that there were a little over 400,000 Hoosiers that were in internet darkness," Crouch said.
In northeast Indiana, LaGrange and Noble counties have broad areas that lack sufficient internet services, the Purdue study said.
"(In) 2020, COVID hits and being connected was no longer a luxury. It was essential because students were e-learning and workers were teleworking and healthcare was being delivered telehealth," Crouch said. "This past session, which ended in April, we saw 18 bills introduced regarding broadband expansion, just to illustrate how important broadband has become to the General Assembly, and the General Assembly appropriated an additional $250 million to continue to expand broadband. We’re one of the few states that allocated state dollars to broadband."
The federal subsidy program was rolled out early this year and it is being administered by the Federal Communications Commission.
The federal Emergency Broadband Benefit will provide a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
A household is eligible for the program if a family member meets one of the following requirements:
• Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or Lifeline;
• Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, or 2021-2022 school year;
• Received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
• Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or
• Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
People wanting to signup for the program may do so through a qualified internet provider. They may also do so online through GetEmergencyBroadband.org or call (833) 511-0311 to receive an application through the mail.
The initial legislation approved by Congress in December approved $3.2 billion for the program, which was launched on May 12. So far, more than 6 million people have signed up for the program, published reports say. The program will last as long as there are available funds.
