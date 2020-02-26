COLDWATER, Mich. — Four Steuben County youths will perform in the musical "The Secret Garden" at Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Michigan.
Presented by Tibbits Young Audiences, the play will be staged March 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. and March 29 at 2 p.m.
The cast includes Jonah Pentecost as Dr. Craven, Ivy Witmer as Mrs. Sowerby, Lily Witmer as one of two daughters and Athena Benedict as a stable hand.
"Everyone will love this charming, upbeat adaptation of a literary classic," said a Tibbits news relesae.
Mary Lennox is sent to live in England after her parents die in India. Misselthwaite Manor turns out to be a gloomy fortress. Mary's uncle is rarely home and his young son, Colin, never leaves his room, convinced he’s an incurable invalid.
Mary discovers a strange walled garden that has been locked up for years. With the gardener’s apprentice, Dickon, a lad who can talk to the animals, Mary coaxes the garden back to life. The garden seems to have a wonderful, magical effect on all who come into it, allowing Mary to help restore Colin to health and a reunion with his father.
The cast is made up of 43 fourth- through eighth-grade students from Angola, Fremont and Coldwater, Quincy, Union City, Allen, Sturgis and Bronson, Michigan.
“The Secret Garden” is directed and choreographed by Julia Littley, with musical direction by Jayne Lillis, and produced by Tirsha Odisher. Alison Harvey serves as assistant stage manager. Laura Odom has designed costumes with Betsy Tappenden as her assistant, with set design by Leon Kriser, props by Stacy Guertler, and makeup design by Tammy Nohr.
Tibbits Young Audiences offers programs both for and by area youth to develop their interest in the arts. Two shows yearly, a non-musical in the fall and a musical in the spring, provide students an introduction to the world of theatre. By putting on a show, they learn teamwork, discipline, theatre skills, self confidence and an appreciation for the arts, said the news release.
All tickets cost $7 and are general admission. Tickets are available from cast members, at the door or online.
For more details, go online to Tibbits.org or call 517-278-6029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.