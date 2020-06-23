ANGOLA — One new sculpture is already in place in downtown Angola and three more will join it Friday as the next installation for the Sculptures Angola project.
Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis said installation looks a little different this time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but all sculptures will be installed sometime before 1 p.m. Friday.
It looks different because there won’t be a big celebration like last year, complete with a reception with the artists, due to social distancing concerns because of COVID-19.
Artist Pat Mack, Indianapolis, had to install his work early and it can be seen now in front of Monument Pizza Pub on the northeast quadrant of the Public Square.
His sculpture is titled, “We are all connected,” and features a heart made of chain, painted with rainbow colors.
“There were some pandemic-related issues, so we worked with the artist to get it installed early,” said Davis.
Another artist that had initially been chosen to display a sculpture in Angola had to be changed because of the pandemic.
Other artists include Maureen Bergquist Gray of Interlochen, Michigan, Greg Mendez of Decatur and Fremont’s own Greg Summers.
Both Mendez and Summers had displays in the first sculpture installation. Mendez’s brother, Alex, also had a sculpture in the first installation as did Nathan S. Pierce of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Summers’s sculpture from the first round can now be seen in Fremont at the pocket park across from D.J.’s Tempting Treats and BBQ on East Toledo Street.
“It will be there for a month or so before I replace it with something else,” Summers said. “I don’t have display plans for it beyond there just yet.”
His sculpture for round two of Sculptures Angola is a frog on a lilly pad and fish. He said he’s hoping to install it between 9-10 a.m. Friday to avoid the heat of the day. His work will be on the south side of the Public Square.
Plaques identifying the artist and sculpture title will be installed at a later date, Davis said, also because of pandemic-related issues.
The hope is to also have money for a fall art installation.
People interested in donating for downtown sculptures can contact Davis by email or phone, mdavis@angolain.org and 624-2698, or send a donation to the city with, “Sculptures Angola” written on the memo line of the check.
