ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 2020 Ebbie Awards, recognizing the leaders, premier businesses and individuals in the community on Thursday, March 19, at 6 p.m. at Glendarin Hills Golf Club, 3333 Glendarin Way, Angola.
There are 49 businesses, organizations and individuals up for awards this year in 10 different categories.
Voting is now taking place to choose the winner from the top nominees in each of the following 10 categories: New Business of the Year, Established Business of the Year, Emerging Leader of the Year (Under 40), Seasoned Business Professional of the Year (Over 40), Best Business Contribution to the Community, Best Individual Contribution to the Community, Customer Service Excellence, Chamber Volunteer of the Year, Young Professionals Network Member of the Year and Non-Profit Organization of the Year.
Dubbed the “Ebbie Awards,” these Excellence in Business Accolades acknowledge the professionals that set the bar in their respective categories, as determined by votes from Chamber members. Member businesses are nominated by their peers, earning them recognition and prestige for their great contributions to their customers, the community and the Chamber.
The event is presented by event sponsor Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
The Attendee Gift Sponsorship is still available for the event which includes special recognition by emcee, reserved table for eight and promotion in the program. There is no additional cost other than the Attendee Gift Sponsor will provide a gift with their logo for each of the attendees (200 people expected) to be placed at each place setting (please contact the Chamber for more information if interested in this sponsorship). Other sponsorships still available include Award Sponsor at $800, Dinner Sponsor at $800 and corporate tables at $500, which includes seating and dinner for 8 people. Individual dinner tickets, which are $50 each, are available now for purchase.
The Ebbie Awards Banquet will include an evening of networking and award presentations along with appetizers, entertainment, photo booth and a cash bar. An upscale buffet dinner will also be served. For more information about the Ebbies event or to make a reservation, please call the Chamber of Commerce office at 665-3512 or email officeadmin@angolachamber.org.
