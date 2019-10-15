Today
• Steuben County Economic Development Corporation Board, Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, 3 p.m.
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees, Pleasant Lake Elementary School, 1205 W. Main St., Pleasant Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
• Steuben County Health Department Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, district office, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 2 p.m. Special meeting.
