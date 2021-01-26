ANGOLA — The Steuben County Tourism Bureau has come up with a fun way to pass some time this winter with virtual jigsaw puzzles.
"Here is a fun, challenging activity to kill the winter blues," says the Tourism Bureau's website. "You can also explore Steuben County and learn about fun things to do in the area."
The puzzles, run by a program called Jigsaw Explorer, feature attractions and events in Steuben County, including Pokagon State Park in the fall, Pokagon's toboggan run, the annual seaplane splash-in, the Lake James Antique Boat Show and Angola Balloons Aloft.
"Enjoy solving these puzzles and exploring Steuben County," the Bureau's website says.
The puzzles feature a variety of challenges. Using one of the control areas of each puzzle, the user can determine the number of pieces, from 6 to 960. There's also a timer to keep track of how long it takes you to solve a puzzle.
There are many other features, including one that allows you to save a puzzle and come back and finish it later. You can pause the timer.
The puzzles default to having the pieces presented in the proper orientation to how it will fit. However, you can rotate the pieces to create more of a challenge.
There's another nifty tool that allows users to work on edge pieces only. By clicking the Edges Only button, all of the interior pieces are hidden, giving the user easier access to putting together the perimeter of the puzzle.
Timer: The timer can be paused by clicking it.
A puzzle already in progress can be restarted from the beginning by clicking the program menu button (leftmost button on the toolbar) and selecting "Modify this puzzle" from the menu. Then select the desired number of puzzle pieces to restart the puzzle.
The puzzles can be accessed using this link: https://bit.ly/2ND6qaW. The puzzles can also be found on the main page of the Tourism Bureau's website, visitsteubencounty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.