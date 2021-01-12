ANGOLA — Isaac Lee refers to Steuben County Economic Development Corp.’s growing hub at 907 S. Wayne St. as a campus.
“Maybe that’s not the right word,” says Lee, who has served as the organization’s executive director since 2016, “but what we’re trying to build is a one-stop shop for workplace development.”
Last summer, Steuben County EDC broke ground on a new, 6,000-square-foot facility nestled within the organization’s overall development at South Wayne Street. Located to the north of the Enterprise Center, the new building will contain office space and a coworking incubator.
Lee says most of the 2,800-square feet of office space in the new building should be completed sometime next month, barring any unforeseen delays.
The back half of the building, where the coworking incubator will go, will take longer to finish. That’s because Steuben County EDC wants the coworking incubator space in the new building to be designed in a way that allows it to be reconfigured for other uses.
While a makerspace equipped with desks and 1-gigabite fiber internet hookups might be perfect for solo entrepreneurs, Lee says the coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the need for an adaptable space that could be converted into a Wi-Fi hotspot for local students, or even a virus testing site.
“We’re trying to make sure that we fill it with the right amenities,” Lee said. “We want to make sure that what we’re offering will not only support entrepreneurs, but can also be modified for other uses as needed.”
Lee says the coworking spaces will be available to the public through a membership model, although the specific details and pricing still have to be worked out.
Membership costs, however, will be less than the comparable overhead for a brick-and-mortar building with the same services and amenities.
Lee says the coworking incubator will be the first of its kind in Steuben County, and represents a milestone in the area’s continued economic rise.
“COVID-19 has shown us that many people can work anywhere, they don’t necessarily need a brick-and-mortar office, so we want to create a space to facilitate small business owners, sole proprietors and entrepreneurs,” Lee said. “Right now, we don’t have a space like this in Steuben County.”
Once completed, the new building will be the second of three structures planned for the site, a 70,000-square-foot manufacturing complex that Steuben County EDC purchased in 2015 to turn into a workplace development hub.
Currently, the only finished building on the property is organization’s Enterprise Center, which features classrooms and shop floor equipped with 3D printers and CNC machines for training vocational-trade students.
Enterprise Pointe, an apartment complex currently under construction, will offer 50 units of affordable housing for artists and entrepreneurs upon its completion this summer.
Danelle Biberstine, a business development specialist with Keller Development Inc., the firm managing the development for building owner Brightpoint, said Monday that the apartment complex is approximately 40% complete and is on track to be move-in ready by June 2021.
Most of the remaining work is focused on the interior of the building, she said, including finishing the installation of its mechanical systems, putting up drywall, and flooring and painting.
