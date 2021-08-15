Northeast Indiana’s population grew slightly
FORT WAYNE — Northeast Indiana’s population grew by a total of 5% in the decade between 2010 and 2020, lagging the national average, according to a report released Thursday.
Aside from growing slower than the nation as a whole, growth in the region was highly incongruous across the 11-county region, with Allen County — Fort Wayne’s urban hub — and LaGrange County and its high Amish birth rate accounting for almost all of the regional increase.
County-level population projections from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday afternoon and the data compiled by the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne showed growth in northeast Indiana was lower than the national average.
The U.S. as a whole had population growth of 7.7% from 2010-2020.
LaGrange County had the highest population growth in the region at an 8.9% increase over the 10 years, mostly attributable to high birth rates among Amish families.
Allen County, the region’s metro hub, was next at 8.5% growth. Migration data isn’t yet available, so data analysts can’t say yet how much of that growth was natural growth — more births than deaths — and how much was from people moving into the county.
Adams County, which also has a large Amish community, was third on the list with 4.5% growth, followed by Kosciusko County at 3.5%, Whitley County with 2.7%, DeKalb County at 2.5% and Wells County at 2% growth.
Steuben County barely stayed on the positive side with 0.7% growth over the past 10 years, while Noble County lost 0.2% of its population compared to 2010.
Area youth win at the state fair
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive is the Olympics of the livestock show season for 4-H exhibitors from across Indiana. After tight competitions, several of these exhibitors were crowned Grand and Reserve Champions Monday during the 2021 Indiana State Fair Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America.
Noble County’s Warner Ott showed the supreme grand champion beef heifer with his shorthorn. Steuben County’s Harlee Henney showed the grand champion beef steer with her Charolais.
During the event, 4-H members showed livestock of various species, weights, and classes on the dirt in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Categories included diary steer, meat goat wether, meat goat wether dam, market lamb, market barrow, beef heifer and beef steer.
DeKalb foundation celebrates 25 years
AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County Thursday celebrated its 25th anniversary with the announcement of two surprise grants totaling $25,000.
The celebration took place at the foundation’s office in Auburn. The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center in Garrett and Hearten House each will receive $12,500.
The grant will be applied to the JAM Center’s endowment fund at the foundation. Hearten House, which caters to the needs of women and families, received $12,500 to create an endowment fund at the foundation.
Lightning strike destroys Ligonier business
LIGONIER — A fire reportedly caused by a lightning strike Thursday morning destroyed the building that houses Peoplelink Staffing Solutions in Ligonier.
The Ligonier Fire Department received a call around 7:55 a.m. for a structure fire at the building. Ligonier firefighters arrived within minutes and were assisted by units from the Topeka Fire Department.
An employee of Peoplelink was just arriving for work at the time when she called in to report the fire. No one was injured or in the building at the time of the blaze. Firefighters had the blaze extinguished by 8:29 a.m., but the building was considered a total loss.
Kendallville makes pitch for downtown grant
KENDALLVILLE — Using a theme of Rediscovery. Resiliency. Reimagining, Kendallville officials made a presentation Wednesday to grant selectors from the Indiana Office of Community Rural Affairs in hopes of procuring a $2 million grant for downtown improvements.
Behind a couple of catch words came a comprehensive story, looking at how Kendallville’s downtown rose in its heyday, went into decline over the last 50 years and now — through concerted effort year after year and millions of dollars in investment — is forcing a comeback.
The city is one of five finalists for the PreservINg Main Street grant, a new $2 million opportunity from the Indiana Office and Community Rural Affairs that can be used for rehabilitation, preservation or restoration of historic properties and also comes with support to set up and manage historic preservation guidelines in the winning community.
Kendallville is hoping to bring home the grant for its plan that would include revamping a “demonstration block” or two of buildings along Main Street as well as working on spurring second-floor residential development, establishing a cultural trail and offering long-term support to building owners to continue the revitalization process.
Senator, former senator visit area
Indiana U.S. Senator Mike Braun addressed DeKalb County Republicans Thursday during the local GOP’s Lincoln Day dinner at the National Auto & Truck Museum in Auburn.
Earlier in the week, former Indiana U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, whom Braun defeated 50% to 45% in the 2018 election, was in Steuben County as part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s American Jobs Plan tour to talk about the proposal, which had just officially passed through the Senate.
Braun and Donnelly have different views of government spending and national relief efforts, including different aspects of the American Rescue Plan.
“This is home, and to see what this project is going to do, what these plans are going to do for us, is phenomenal,” Donnelly said. “What this does, it helps us into the next generation of clean water, of saving water, of doing things in a way that help protect our climate, help protect our area, and help make Angola and Steuben County even a better place.”
The American Jobs Plan is also intended to help eliminate child care deserts for families, strengthen unions via the Protect the Right to Organize Act and secure better health care access for Indiana’s 400,000-plus veterans.
It is the second bill in President Joe Biden’s three-part “Build Back Better” agenda, which began with the American Rescue Plan that provided financial relief for Americans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and assisted with the country’s economic and health recovery.
In his remarks, Braun cautioned that the $7 trillion COVID-19 relief package is the tip of the iceberg in terms of more federal spending.
“Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, those are trillions and trillions of dollars that will make what we’ve just done pale in comparison,” Braun said.
During the DeKalb County event, an impromptu tie auction — that included the tie worn that night by Braun and another by Auburn Mayor Mike Ley — raised more than $2,000 for the local party.
Hudson man receives sentence for neglect
ANGOLA — Jack B. Harrell, 43, of Hudson, received 25 years in prison in the 2019 drowning death of his three-year-old son.
Harrell and the child’s mother, Rachel M. Richmond, 41, Rome City, were indicted by a grand jury in October 2020 after it reviewed evidence surrounding the June 3, 2019, drowning death of Jackson Lane Harrell, 3. Jack Harrell was arrested on Oct. 23, 2020, and Richmond was arrested on Nov. 22.
Jackson was found in the water June 3, 2019, according to information provided to The Herald Republican after the incident. Indiana State Police officers and Steuben County Sheriff deputies responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. that day. The child was unresponsive “and immediate life-saving measures were attempted until medical personnel arrived,” said the June 4, 2019, news release.
To bring the indictments, a Steuben County grand jury was convened for the first time in more than 20 years. Grand juries are rarely used in Indiana.
Jack Harrell and Richmond are both being held in the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. Richmond had filed for a bond reduction, but that motion was withdrawn last year.
Garrett man charged in laundromat theft
AUBURN — Auburn Police arrested Austin T. Wakeman, 27, of Garrett and formerly of Pierceton Wednesday afternoon at a nearby hotel in connection with a burglary at west side laundry facility earlier that morning.
Wakeman has been charged with burglary, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and theft, a Class A misdemeanor, in addition to a Kosciusko County warrant.
At 6:27 a.m. Wednesday, Auburn Police received a motion detection alarm at the laundry facility, located at 1147 W. 15th St. When police arrived, they found a broken window at the rear of the business, Capt. Cory Heffelfinger said.
Through investigation and viewing video from several nearby businesses, police were able to track the suspect’s movements to the nearby Red Roof Inn, where police determined Wakeman was in a hotel room. They gained entry into the room and were able to apprehend Wakeman after about 30 minutes.
When interviewed by police, police said Wakeman admitted to the burglary.
Police estimate the laundry facility sustained approximately $2,000 in damage, including a double-pane glass window.
