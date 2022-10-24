Kurt D. Dykstra, from left, president and CEO of Independent Colleges of Indiana; Deborah J. Daniels, chair of the Indiana Academy Board of Regents and partner at Krieg DeVault LLP; David M. Findlay, president and chief executive officer of Lake City Bank and member of the Trine University Board of Trustees; and Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president, are pictured at the 51st Indiana Academy Gala on Oct. 10. Findlay was one of four men inducted into the Indiana Academy this year.