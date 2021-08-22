KENDALLVILLE — When Kendallville Police Department Sgt. John Dixon was named East Noble High School’s first school resource officer 14 years ago, he was trained to handle any police-related incident at the school.
What he wasn’t trained for, not when he was named, was to be a school resource officer, he said.
Since that time, Dixon had gone through state- and national-level training as well as continuing education requirements.
Chase Lyday, director of the Indiana School Resource Officers Association, is on a mission to make every officer assigned to a school has that proper training, according to The Associated Press.
Current state statute mandates that any officer claiming to be an SRO must undergo a 40-hour basic SRO training from the National Association of School Resource Officers, the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board or another program approved by that board, the AP reported. But that training isn’t required if an officer at a school doesn’t purport to be an SRO.
Dixon said he thinks the specialized training should be mandated for all officers in schools, and that he wouldn’t be nearly as effective if he hadn’t received it.
Police academy training did prepare Dixon to handle violent parents, but it didn’t prepare him to be there as the only father-figure around for some students.
Police academy training prepared him to search a vehicle for drugs, but it didn’t prepare him for how students are hiding drugs today.
Thankfully, Dixon got that special training because he said his job isn’t just about roaming the halls and searching lockers for drugs or tobacco.
“It’s much more than that,” Dixon said. “There’s a lot of counseling dynamic out there too. Some kids don’t have that family structure at home. I’m kind of like their outlet.”
Dixon said a school resource officer has a triad of functions: being a teacher, a mentor as well as traditional law enforcement duties.
His top priority is developing relationships with students.
“That is our No. 1 goal,” he said.
Learning how young people think and process emotions at specialized training makes that possible.
And it also makes the job rewarding, according to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department SRO Rick Short, who works at Eastside High School.
“This biggest thing is watching them grow and be successful,” he said of why he enjoys his SRO job.
Short said as a patrolman, he had grown tired of dealing with the same criminals day after day, week after week.
The role of the SRO, Short said, “is to bridge the gap between law enforcement and juveniles. If you can counsel or mentor troubled youth to keep them out of the justice system before there is no turning back — that’s the biggest thing.”
Short said he wouldn’t have had the tools to be that mentor or counselor without the specialized training he received.
“It’s pretty important,” Short said. “A lot of it revolves around juvenile law and mental health. It helps me if they’re going through some crisis.”
The benefits to going to national and state-level continuing education go well beyond the psychological.
Young people are constantly changing and how they’re changing includes the ways a minority of them are trying to skirt the rules or even break laws.
By attending national and state level conferences, Dixon learned what type of clothing high schoolers are using to conceal drugs, including secret compartments in shoes, clothing and hats. That makes such continuing education invaluable, since he can become aware of trends that are occurring in other parts of the country before they even reach Indiana.
The networking opportunities are critical.
“The biggest thing is collaborating with the school resource officers,” Dixon said. “To see what’s working in California, what is working in Florida and also what’s not working.”
