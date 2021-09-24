ANGOLA — Matt Widenhoefer got to take a look at the new facilities when he soon will be serving as the new superintendent at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County.
Widenhoefer visited the school system on Friday and got to meet a variety of people and look things over.
Widenhoefer is currently the principal at Heritage Junior Senior High School in East Allen County Schools and brings 25 years of educational experience to the table, as well as a bachelor and a master degree from Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne and a doctorate from Indiana State University.
“One thing that is universal: whatever leadership skills you bring, those leadership skills are transferable,” said Steve Sprunger, MSD interim superintendent. “I think Matt’s past leadership skills are so transferable.”
Sprunger, a previous East Noble superintendent, came out of 11 years of retirement to take on the MSD interim superintendent position in July, stepping into the sticky situation leftover by the district’s legal battle with previous superintendent Brent Wilson.
Wilson alleged breach of contract after the board voted in August 2016 to remove an automatic rollover provision that previously provided Wilson with an essentially never-ending five-year contract. He filed his case in Steuben Superior Court in March 2020, and although it was set to go to trial on July 27, a settlement was reached in May that resulted in Wilson leaving MSD on June 30 with a departure package of various stipends and benefits totaling about $900,000.
Many in the MSD community found the situation to be uncomfortable and injurious to the school system, and even Sprunger expressed his own concerns when the school board approached him with the interim superintendent offer.
“I made it clear that I had reservations about wanting to even do this,” he said.
Sprunger spoke to the board about the importance of moving forward and making sure that the community understood that the situation was over.
“Somebody has to heal. That has to be your number one priority,” he told them. “For seven people who do not agree, we already know that these seven people agree on two things. Number one: you all want what’s best for the district. And number two: you all are committed to moving forward. If you want to build on that, we can go a long way.”
Not two hours after that talk, Sprunger received a call from the school board and an offer to be the new interim superintendent.
He decided to accept and has worked hard over the last three months to heal the district and improve its transparency with the community and its own administration.
“People have to trust you. You can’t get anything accomplished if they don’t trust you,” Sprunger said. “You do what you say you’re going to do. You’re honest with people, and if you can’t do something, then you’re honest with them and tell them you can’t do it.”
With the new superintendent’s impending hire, Sprunger has been working with the school board to ensure that the next candidate will be someone who can continue bringing the MSD community back together.
He invited Widenhoefer to visit MSD on Friday in order to tour the buildings and get a feeling for the district that he will likely be taking over.
Widenhoefer was more than happy to meet and express his excitement about the opportunity.
“I have tons of building experience from the elementary to the high school,” he said. “I’m ready to go.”
While Widenhoefer is a Fort Wayne native and has been working in the East Allen district for the past 17 years, he is eager for the chance to serve as a superintendent and be near Trine University where his son, Grant, is a student and his wife, Tricia, works as an assistant professor and director of clinical education.
“The opportunity to be up here with family and to be with them and to have four elementary schools, a middle school and a high school, I’m super excited about it,” Widenhoefer said.
The MSD school board has posted the superintendent contract online at https://bit.ly/3zP2M09 and will hold a public meeting for community discussion on Monday at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the F.K. McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St.
After waiting the required amount of time, the school board will hold another public meeting to approve the contract and formally offer the position to Widenhoefer.
He is expected to begin by Oct. 15.
“Most schools are like any other schools: fast-paced, always going. Just getting to work with a great admin team, to be able to work with teachers, administrators, to sit and talk with kids, to be out and about with the community and all of you guys, I’m just excited about it,” Widenhoefer said.
Once the mantle has been passed on, Sprunger will be free to resume retirement and get back to personal endeavors, such as his piloting hobby and spending time with his son and 2-year-old grandson.
He has expressed his confidence in Widenhoefer’s abilities and encouraged future communication should he need assistance.
“East Allen is the incubator of great superintendents, so I just know that he’s coming out of a district that offers an awful lot of resources to administrators to get them to the next level,” Sprunger said. “Transparency I think is very key to his success going forward, and it’s something that I think people are looking for.”
