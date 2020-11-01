Local manufacturers win awards
Dozens of owners and employees of the region’s manufacturers gathered Oct. 27 for the KPC Media and Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana’s inaugural Northeast Indiana Manufacturing Awards ceremony.
The awards, presented during a breakfast event at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Fort Wayne Hotel & Conference Center, celebrated the importance of manufacturing to not only the region, but the country at large.
Winners and semifinalists were nominated and voted for by the readers of KPC Media’s 13 daily and weekly newspapers in northeast Indiana.
Awards to local companies were:
• Northeast Indiana Manufacturer of the Year (Covington Box & Packaging, Inc. of Waterloo)
• Northeast Indiana Internationally-owned Manufacturer of the Year (C&A Tool Engineering Inc. of Churubusco and Auburn)
• Northeast Indiana “Green” Manufacturer of the Year (Reliable Producing Machining and Welding of Kendallville)
• Northeast Indiana Manufacturer’s Workplace Diversity Award (No-Sag Products of Kendallville)
• Northeast Indiana Best Manufacturing Workplace (Flint & Walling of Kendallville)
DeKalb senior center has new director
AUBURN — Duane Blankenship is taking charge of the DeKalb County Council on Aging and Heimach Senior Center in Auburn.
He replaces departing executive director Meg Zenk, who introduced Blankenship to the DeKalb County Commissioners during their meeting Monday at the courthouse in Auburn.
Zenk is retiring after guiding the Council on Aging for 36 years. She said she asked the council’s board of directors to find someone with the same passion and drive she feels for the agency.
Blankenship, of Decatur, said he worked for the past seven years as a facilities director for Sodexo in Leipsic, Ohio, and in Dayton, Ohio, at a Proctor & Gamble plant. He previously served four years as director of the senior citizen center in Lima, Ohio, he said.
Metaldyne closing its Fremont plant
FREMONT — Metaldyne has alerted the state that it is permanently closing its Fremont facility at the end of 2020.
A WARN notice was filed Oct. 23 by human resources manager Julie Carmichael through the Indiana Department of Workforce Development announcing the layoffs that will affect approximately 63 employees from the facility.
The notice states there are no bumping rights and all affected employees have been notified.
The notice says various factors still may affect the timing of any employment separations.
“We are committed to making the transition as smooth as possible for our employees, our customers and for the community,” said the notice.
New rest stop opens on Interstate 69
ANGOLA — Southbound Interstate 69 in Steuben County near the 345 mile marker has an open rest stop once more, as the Pigeon Creek Welcome Center opened Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The $4.4 million project has taken more than two years, according to a news release from INDOT, and the new facility is 7,500 square feet with approximately 70 parking spaces. Plans call for adding 70 spaces in 2021 to provide more parking for passenger vehicles and commercial trucks.
The rest area is one of 10 planned for the state, according to Steve McAvoy, INDOT facilities director. He said he was asked to make the best welcome centers in the nation. Each of the centers will feature geography and history information relevant to the surrounding area.
To focus on the Steuben County area’s farming and lakes history, the building resembles a big, red barn and has a silo outside. Inside, a wooden rowboat is suspended from a wall over an 8-foot dock, lashed together with timbers and rope.
There is also an 18-foot windmill and an interactive video display resembling a corn crib with a video introduction to Indiana.
National register adds museum’s Duesenberg
AUBURN — A car on display at an Auburn museum has been added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
The 1921 Duesenberg Straight Eight was donated to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in late 2019. It is the first Duesenberg automobile sold to the public.
The Historic Vehicle Association announced Wednesday that the Duesenberg is the 27th vehicle to be chosen for the register and added to the permanent archives of the Library of Congress. It is joined in this year’s selections by a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE.
No. 6 on the historic register is a 1940 GM Futurliner on display at the National Auto & Truck Museum of Auburn.
The Duesenberg was “years ahead of its time” and “an absolute technological marvel,” said Diane Parker, vice president of the Historic Vehicle Association. She described Duesenberg as “a brand that is absolutely synonymous with luxury.”
Education center opens at Kruse Plaza
AUBURN — The J. Kruse Education Center launched this week at Kruse Plaza, south of Auburn.
“We believe we are going to be able to impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of students, returning veterans, and adults,” said John Kruse, founder and CEO of the center.
The center’s Career Coaching Academy will examine each student’s values, interests, personality and skills to map out a personalized, objective-based plan for career placement, the center said in a news release.
Designed for adults, returning veterans and teenagers, the center is one of the first academies in the world to cater specifically to students as young as 13, it said.
“We are helping individuals discover their unique talents, passions, and strengths, and connecting those with a career they will be fulfilled in and love.” said Matthew Toth, executive director of the center.
Debate uses Kendallville resident’s question
INDIANAPOLIS — A Kendallville resident’s question took the spotlight Tuesday night in the second and final debate of candidates for Indiana governor.
The debate used questions submitted by Hoosiers to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, Democratic challenger Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater.
The anonymous Kendallville resident said “good, affordable, reliable internet” is still a problem in her area and asked what Indiana can do to improve it.
“We went out and creatively found a way to pull in the private sector and speed up that development and connectivity,” Holcomb said.
“The answer is to treat the internet as a utility. It’s no longer a luxury,” Myers said. “It’s time for us to put real competition into broadband services” to give communities more options.
“What you’re hearing are big-government solutions” from the other candidates, Rainwater said. They involve more tax dollars so big companies “can get richer while you continue to struggle,” he added.
Kendallville sets rate for new trash service
KENDALLVILLE — Starting in January, Kendallville residents will be paying $13.38 per month for trash and recycling service.
That rate will be locked in for the first five years of the city’s new trash contract with Noble County Disposal.
In June, the city took bids and signed a contract with Noble County Disposal to provide citywide trash and curbside recycling services to all city residents.
A main impetus for the plan was to help with city cleanliness, as Kendallville code enforcement found that the vast majority of junk, trash and debris complaints made by citizens are for residences that did not have any active trash service. That led to residents either illegally dumping, piling up or burning trash in violation of city ordinances.
The trash contract only applies to single-family homes and other residences within the city limits.
Grant to help meet child care needs
LIGONIER — The Community Foundation of Noble County has received a Community Leadership Grant of $100,000 as part of the seventh phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VII) initiative.
With the grant, the community foundation will partner with local agencies and business to develop an early childhood coalition for Noble County.
The Community Foundation of Noble County is one of 84 foundations in Indiana receiving grants through this round of GIFT VII grantmaking.
“Through the GIFT VII opportunity, Lilly Endowment has given the Community Foundation of Noble County a chance to collaborate with other local organizations to develop an early childhood coalition for Noble County,” said Brad Graden, executive director of the Community Foundation of Noble County.
