ANGOLA — An experienced church administrator from New York will bring her management skills to lead a new childcare center opening in Angola this fall.
Sybil Stanton has been named the director for The Vine Early Learning Center, a faith-based Montessori school with an arts focus.
“My focus is on building relationships,” she said. “I have a heart for kids and teaching them fundamentals and foundations that will stay with them their whole life. But I am praying that it doesn’t just stop there. My goal is to reach out to the community, which is key to the success of this program.”
Stanton comes to The Vine from Faith Fellowship Church in Watertown, New York, where she served as business manager for the church and a related Christian school, as well as executive assistant to the lead pastor.
“Sybil brings not only the administrative experience that is critical to efficiently managing operations at The Vine, she has a genuine faith in Christ and passion for serving others that was evident throughout the interview process,” said Rev. John Mueller, board chair for The Vine and lead pastor for SonLight Community Church, 269 S. C.R. 200W, where the new center will be located. “She is the perfect person to lead this effort to serve our community, and we are excited to have her on board.”
In addition to her work at Faith Fellowship, Stanton served as business manager and treasurer and director of women’s basketball for Victory Athletics, a nonprofit organization that provides basketball development opportunities for youth.
She also owned and operated her own health and wellness business.
“I like starting things up and I like to grow and change with them,” Stanton said. “I am excited for what the possibilities are for The Vine and what this will do for the community.
“I really like the Angola area; it’s a lot like where I live now. There’s a lot of potential and a certain energy that excites me.”
Stanton holds associate in applied science and bachelor in business administration degrees from Morrisville State College, now State University of New York, Morrisville.
The Vine Early Learning Center will provide a high-quality, academically rich, faith-based program, offering children a safe, loving, supportive environment that fosters social, cognitive and moral development. Employing a Montessori approach, curriculum at The Vine will be designed to help children develop spiritually, physically, socially, emotionally and cognitively.
Informational breakfasts for those interested in supporting this new community effort will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, and Friday, Sept. 25, at Sutton’s Deli Reception Hall, 160 N. Public Square, in downtown Angola. Tickets are $20 in advance and are available at SonLight Community Church, Fairview Missionary Church, Cahoots Coffee Café and online at thevineinangola.com.
For additional information and updates on The Vine, visit thevineinangola.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.