ANGOLA — As of Tuesday, the Steuben County Council on Aging has met its $5,000 match toward its relocation campaign.
“We were able to make $5,000 into $10,000 because of this,” said COA Executive Director Denise Kreais. “We did this in just a few weeks.”
The match was given by an anonymous donor to help the COA raise some of the $300,000 it needs for its new building on the corner of Harcourt and Wohlert Streets in Angola.
Kreais said they are about one third of the way to the goal, with around $110,000 being raised so far.
Funds raised will be used to construct a garage for the Star Transportation fleet of vehicles, a parking lot, furnishing for the rooms and other necessities.
Kreais said another goal for the facility is an outdoor recreation area with activities like a walking path, shuffleboard, pickleball courts, a pavilion and a garden.
Other ways people can donate to the relocation include the fund a brick and fund a room campaigns or through the endowments held at the Steuben County Community Foundation.
"Contributions to endowments are just as important," Kreais said. "They're a great way to leave a legacy."
Bricks for the brick campaign are available in donation amounts of $100 for a 4x8 area, $250 for an 8x8 area and $500 for a 12x12 engraved area. Each engraved brick will be placed at the front of the new senior center.
Room sponsorships are available in amounts from $2,500 to $15,000 and are available as follows:
• $2,500: Essential Needs
• $5,000: Activities Room, Hair Salon
• $10,000: Outdoor Living Area, Community Kitchen and Dining Room
• $15,000: Welcome Area and Resource Center, Game Room
The library was funded by Lynn Wernet, CPA. The exercise room was funded by the Bob and Janet Barg Fund and the Steuben County Community Foundation and the wellness room got its funding by Heartland Home Hospice.
For more information on the relocation project or to get involved, contact Kreais at 665-8191 or by email at dkreais@steubencoa.org.
Visit steubencoa.org online for more information.
"Any bit helps, no matter how big or how small," Kreais said about donations.
