ANGOLA — A study of Angola Fire Department resources commissioned by Angola Common Council is recommending three new fire stations to serve mainly areas outside of the city that are under Angola’s contracted jurisdiction.
The study was presented in a special meeting of the Angola Common Council on Wednesday night.
The study, conducted by a consulting firm named Emergency Vehicle Response Fire Protection Services, made numerous recommendations about the city’s firefighting capabilities, its equipment, department practices and possible changes needed for the department to meet future needs of the city and areas it serves.
The top priority was a second fire station in the Lake James-Crooked Lake area.
“Emergency Vehicle Responsive ... recommends that in the short term the aggressive campaign to acquire property and develop the Station 2 training facility off of C.R. 200W at (C.R.) 275N become a strategic priority,” the study said. “A training facility at Station 2 will foster a safety culture and grow the organization in a very healthy way.”
Coincidentally, the study recommends a second fire station be placed in close to the proximity of the Pleasant Township Trustee office, which is just south of the intersection and was purchased with the intent of serving possibly as a fire station. The building was originally constructed for a marina.
The study ignores the Pleasant Township building but instead recommends vacant land on the west side of C.R. 200W, across from C.R. 275N, just south of the former Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District building.
“Station 2 shall provide tremendous improvement in terms of response times to northern areas of Pleasant Township as well as coverage areas in Jamestown Township. The intended specialty of this station will be its dual-purpose use as an operating staffed fire station as well as a state-of-the-art training campus. This facility shall be able to provided much-needed improved response time to these sections of the fire protection area,” the study said.
The study also recommended buying equipment for the second station that would be suited to the terrain. The station would markedly decrease response time to this highly populated area.
The study also calls for two new fire stations in more rural areas of the county. These would be long-term planning items while the second station in the lake area is more of an immediate need.
The other two stations would be located in areas to serve the Jackson-Pleasant township areas and the Scott and York township areas.
In addition, the study recommends the current fire station be reconfigured to make it more efficient.
The company spent 10 days last fall studying Angola’s equipment, practices and needs before making its findings available Wednesday night.
The study also suggested the townships that contract firefighting services through Angola were not paying enough money on a per-household basis.
The study showed that Pleasant Township is paying $64 a year per household for fire protection of nearly 7,000 housing units; Jamestown is paying about $100 per household per year for 2,900 households; Scott is paying $22 per household per year for 460 housing units; and York is paying an average of $29 per household a year for 290 housing units.
Also, the emergency medical services the fire department provides go uncharged because the Steuben County Emergency Medical Service provides transport of patients. The study recommended finding a way of the fire department earning revenue for the EMS services it provides.
When it comes to equipment, the study says the apparatus fleet remains in fair condition “in terms of cleanliness, crew attention details, careful use and service maintenance. Corrosion is a major threat and risk in the life cycle and return on investment for fire service vehicles.”
The study recommended the fire department do a better job of finding apparatus that meet its needs as opposed to finding equipment that might be considered a bargain.
The study also said Trine University was an untapped resource in terms of not only education of future firefighters, but the recruitment of a volunteer force to supplement the career firefighters.
In addition to use of the proposed training facility, Trine resources could be used to create a fire science program in its curriculum.
