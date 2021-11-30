ASHLEY — When it comes to recycling, Brightmark has got it down.
Brightmark, which operates a plant in Ashley that converts waste plastic to fuel and waxes, has its own internal program to encourage recycling.
On America Recycles Day, Nov. 15, Brightmark announced that its workforce had collected more than 10,000 pounds of recyclable plastic to go through the company's process.
The collection of more than 10,000 pounds of recyclable plastics was through Brightmark's internal “Bin 99” program. On America Recycles Day, the importance and impact of recycling is recognized due to its contribution to American prosperity and the protection of our environment.
Bin 99 is a program in which staff at Brightmark’s Ashley Plastics Renewal Facility donate plastic waste generated by their households for conversion into ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel, naphtha blend stocks and wax. Given that plastic waste cannot be donated to the company from non-staff members, this milestone represents a deep-seated dedication to sustainability from Brightmark’s team.
“Ten-thousand pounds of plastic waste is a remarkable number and Brightmark is proud to convert this waste into sustainably-made, useful end-products,” said Mike Dungan, Brightmark feedstock development director and co-champion of the “Bin 99” program. “The fact that all these recyclable materials — mostly comprised of general household packaging, food containers and old toys — came from less than 40 employees living less than 10 miles away from the facility shows that communities of any size can truly make a difference in reimagining waste.”
The collection took Brightmark leaders by surprise.
“When Bin 99 kicked off in July of 2020, we had no idea that we would ever reach such a milestone,” said Esther Steffen, finance controller at Brightmark and co-champion of the Bin 99 program. ”It is spectacular to know it was entirely complied in a little over a year by our own staff, which shows the company-wide dedication to sustainably renewing plastic waste and pursuing a circular future.”
When fully operational, Brightmark’s Ashley, Indiana Plastics Renewal Facility, now in pilot phase, will divert 100,000 tons of plastic waste each year from landfills and incinerators and convert it into 18 million gallons of ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel and naphtha blend stocks and 6 million gallons of wax. The 100,000 tons is more plastic than the weight of 5,400 tractor-trailers or seven Brooklyn Bridges.
The facility is anticipated to achieve fully operational status in 2022.
Brightmark is a global waste solutions company with a mission to reimagine waste.
The company has been in operation in Ashley since breaking ground in 2019. It takes a holistic, closed loop, circular economy approach to tackling the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges.
Through the deployment of disruptive, breakthrough waste-to-energy solutions focused on plastics renewal (plastic waste-to-fuel) and renewable natural gas (organic waste-to-fuel), Brightmark enables programs specifically tailored to environmental needs in order to build scalable project solutions that have a positive impact on the world and communities in which its stakeholders live and work.
For more information, visit brightmark.com.
