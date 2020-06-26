GARRETT — The Garrett Museum of Art has dedicated an area of the museum to local and regional artists to highlight and display their 2D and 3D work.
The works are displayed for one- to three-month periods of time, enabling the community to see new and exciting work produced by talented artists in varied mediums. Artists Joel Pisowicz and Mark Goodhew will be showing their work from June 26 through Aug. 2.
Pisowicz is a studio potter from Porter who received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Indiana University in Bloomington with an emphasis in ceramics. Pisowicz built a ceramics studio in Porter, where he produces work full-time. He will begin his Mastr of Fine Arts degree program in August at IU Bloomington.
Pisowicz is a functional potter, meaning his work is rooted in utility. His pots are meant for use on a regular basis. They achieve an aesthetic that is artful with a balance of utility. Pisowicz’s pottery is glazed with deep tones and sandblasted on the surface, which gives the work a weathered appearance. He draws his inspiration from objects, industrial forms, architecture, hardware and historical pottery.
“I intend my pottery to reach and be appreciated by a wide audience, while also appealing specifically to an informed audience,” he said.
A South Bend native, Goodhew now resides in LaGrange. He became interested in photography while studying graphic design and art at Ball State University. Goodhew has a bachelor’s degree in graphic design and a minor in marketing. After designing a website for his family business, NAPA Auto Parts, he rediscovered his passion for photography and started digital photography.
Digital photography allows him to manipulate and enhance the images he shoots. Goodhew refers to them as “photo paintings,” and while photographing them, he pictures them as paintings on canvas. The natural beauty of the outdoors is his studio where there are endless landscapes, waterscapes and other images from which to choose.
His work should be viewed from a distance to see the “photo paintings” he refers to as his medium. Then the images look more like impressionist or abstract paintings, while still feeling the presence of nature.
The Garrett Museum of Art said it hopes people will take advantage of being able to view the pottery and photography of these two talented artists. All of the work in the exhibition is available for purchase.
An opening reception is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Friday, and the exhibition continues through Aug. 2. Museum hours are Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturday from 4-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Other days and hours are by appointment only by calling 704-5600.
Social distancing is important in the gallery and masks are encouraged, but not required. The Garrett Museum of Art is located at 100 S. Randolph St.
For more information, visit garrettmuseumofart.org.
