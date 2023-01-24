Seven people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested on Monday by police officers. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Troy D. Atkins, 36, of the 400 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested in the 3000 block of North Wayne Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Joshua B. Baughman, 32, of the 1800 block of Niagra Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 1600 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and a fugitive warrant.
• Lori L. Burlew, 49, of the 100 block of West Cherry Street, Reading, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging three counts of misdemeanor fraud.
• Sean W. Gaston, 18, of the 800 block of Thunder Drive, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Kenneth M. Harner, 30, of the 800 block of West Clime Street, Delphos, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Kevin A. Lambos, 34, of the 2400 block of Jeffery Road, Jonesville, Michigan, arrested at the jail on charges of two counts of felony child molesting.
• Wesley D. Schmucker, 38, of the 8800 block of East C.R. 300N, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
