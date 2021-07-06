Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the holiday weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Justin W. Bender, 31, of the 200 block of Round Rock Drive, Shepherdsville, Kentucky, arrested on the first basin of Lake James on a charge of misdemeanor operating a motorboat while intoxicated.
• Douglas R. Bruick, 65, of the 2300 block of North C.R. 110W, arrested in the 3800 block of North S.R. 127 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Teresa A. Cope, 50, of the 4800 block of Wayne Park Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Blake D. Elsten, 20, of the 2900 block of Shadyside Road, arrested on C.R. 200W at Interstate 69 on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tyler J. Engelhaupt, 23, of the 8700 block of Kilikenny Cove Fort Wayne, arrested on Lane 470C, Lake James, on charges of felony residential entry and misdemeanor public intoxication.
• Naaron B. Ketcham, 30, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested at the jail on an outstanding warrant.
• Idriss S. Lopez, 20, of the 1200 block of West Mill Street, arrested at the jail on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Sawyer W. Miller, 24, of the 2200 block of West S.R. 218, Berne, arrested at Pokagon State Park on a charge of misdemeanor public intoxication.
• Brandon T. Millwood, 21, of the 3900 block of North S.R. 127, arrested on Noll Street at the Northeastern Indiana Railway tracks on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and railroad yard right-of-way violation.
• Julia E. Terrell, 25, of the 400 block of East Stocker Street, arrested on North Wayne Street at Mill Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Michael P. Webster, 71, of the 1900 block of Chickasaw Drive, Henderson, Nevada, arrested on C.R. 300W at Bay View Road on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
