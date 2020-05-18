Six people are arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Alex P. Beekman, 21, of the 4000 block of North C.R. 450W, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Scott D. Bender, 31, of the 300 block of East Gilmore Street, arrested in the 200 block of East Gilmore Street on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Devan E. Clark, 23, of the 200 block of Spring Street, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested at Old U.S. 27 and Baker Road on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Daniel E. Foulk, 38, of the 1000 block of East Maumee Street, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Amanda D. Kempner, 31 of the 3000 block of C.R. 20, Edon, Ohio, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on misdemeanor charges of theft and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jacob S. Peavey, 21, of the 400 block of Brooks Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 5000 block of North C.R. 300W on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
