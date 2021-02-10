ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County held a special board meeting Tuesday afternoon to outline the process of hiring a new superintendent amid an escalating legal dispute between the district and MSD Superintendent Brent Wilson.
The board’s decision to initiate a new superintendent search came during an executive session on Jan. 27, said an email board president Cory Archbold sent to MSD administrators.
The Jan. 27 meeting is now the subject of a public access complaint filed Monday by Wilson’s attorneys, who allege that meeting violated Indiana’s Open Door Law, which strictly regulate what topics can be discussed during a closed-door executive sessions.
Neither a memorandum or minutes from that meeting have been posted online.
Archbold said during Tuesday’s special board meeting that he couldn’t say much about the pending legal action, but stated that he feels the district can’t wait around for things to play out before deciding to move forward with a search.
“When all is said and done on everything, it could be 2023 by the time this is figured out, that’s the estimate” he said. “That’s the biggest concern.”
During the hour-long meeting, the board heard a presentation from Michael T. Adamson of the Indiana School Board Association, who briefed members on the steps they need to take in order to find a new leader for the school corporation.
Adamson said in his experience a through superintendent search typically takes about four months from start to finish. He estimated that if the MSD board put out a call for applications near the beginning of March, a suitable superintendent for the district could be found, and a contract inked, around mid-July.
Adamson said the board stands to benefit from looking for a candidate soon, since the spring months are when school superintendents are typically looking for new jobs.
When it comes to finding the right candidate, Adamson said the first step in the process involves the board deciding whether they want to update the job description used when Wilson was first hired.
The board was advised that a healthy pool of applicants for the position should fall within the range of 12 to 18, which would then get whittled down to 5 or 6 for the first round of interviews.
Of course, everything is subject to how the board wants to proceed, Adamson added.
Board member Scott Poor expressed concern about the four-month timetable for a search and cautioned his fellow board members about rushing into a hasty decision.
“The timeframe scares me,” he said. “If we had longer — a year — to do a search like that, but four months, the timeframe scares me.”
No decisions were made Tuesday regarding the search process, as the meeting was strictly informational.
However, if the board at some point chooses to go through the ISBA to find MSD’s next superintendent, a standard search would cost the district $2,500. Adamson said that search package would be adequate for a district of MSD’s size.
There was no announcement at the end of Tuesday’s meeting about when the board will meet next.
