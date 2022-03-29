ANGOLA — Court dates for the man accused of killing Lake James resident Wilma Ball in June 2021 have been moved out until this summer and fall because reports due in Steuben Circuit Court for a hearing on Monday were not complete.
Matthew Roland Hoover, 29, allegedly murdered Wilma Ball, 82, of Lake James, on June 22 or 23. He is also facing charges of Level 1 felony rape committed while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 2 felony burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and Level 6 felony abuse of a corpse.
Hoover’s court-appointed attorney, Benjamin Nordmann, told Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat that he has not received reports related to Hoover's mental health and was granted a continuance.
In October 2021, Nordmann filed a motion for notice of affirmative defense of insanity or mental illness, which Wheat granted. That triggered a necessary mental evaluation of Hoover.
Under Indiana law, the psychological evaluations must be done by at least two experts. Hoover was to be evaluated to assess his ability to assist in his own defense and his sanity.
Because not all of the information was available to be presented to Wheat for an insanity determination, Hoover's final pretrial conference has been pushed back to Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. His trial is now Sept. 12-16. Hoover was to stand trial starting April 8. This is the second time his trial date has been changed.
If Hoover is found incompetent or insane, commitment proceedings could begin to house Hoover in a secure state hospital. If Hoover is determined to be competent, the case will proceed as is typical for a criminal case.
Sometime either on June 22 or June 23, 2021, Hoover allegedly broke into Mrs. Ball’s home. He allegedly stabbed her to death and either before or after she died, attempted to have intercourse with her.
The initial charge of murder came using DNA analysis. That charge was filed in August. In September the additional charges were filed.
Hoover was arrested in Anderson after confessing to the crime to Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Detective 1st Sgt. Chris Emerick. Mrs. Ball was found dead on June 23 by friends who were checking on her because she didn’t show up for a scheduled round of golf.
Hoover allegedly stabbed Mrs. Ball in the neck twice, with the potentially fatal wound being a stab that was some 3 inches deep, an autopsy revealed.
Hoover was a former neighbor of Mrs. Ball on Lane 200E Lake James, though court records list his address as being in Anderson.
Hoover is facing 45-65 years in prison if he’s found guilty on the murder charge. In addition, a Level 1 felony conviction carries a prison sentence of 20-40 years. A Level 2 felony is punishable by 10-30 years in prison. A Level 6 felony carries a prison term of 6 months to 2 1/2 years.
If Hoover is found guilty on all counts and is sentenced to the maximum time in prison, he is looking at potentially 137 1/2 years behind bars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.