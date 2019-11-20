ANGOLA — Angola High School Principal Travis Heavin has been selected as the Indiana Association of School Principals Principal of the Year.
The award was announced Tuesday during the monthly meeting of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees. The meeting was held in the library at Hendry Park Elementary School and included presentations about school clubs and counseling.
The IASP annually recognizes outstanding school leaders in each of 12 Indiana districts. Heavin was chosen for District 3.
Heavin, who is in his eighth year at Angola High School, also received the honor in 2012 when he was working at East Noble school corporation.
"We appreciate his leadership," said Nancy Irwin, AHS assistant principal.
Active involvement in professional organizations, community outreach, successful school programs and a positive school climate are considered for the award. Leadership not only at the school, but in the school district and the community are desired aspects of a Principal of the Year, according to IASP criteria.
Nominations were sent in February. Heavin will be recognized at the IASP's Fall Professionals Conference in Indianapolis on Monday.
In other business, the school board heard that the first — unexpectedly early in the year — e-learning day went well. Last week's snow and ice kept students home from school one day but it was counted as a learning day by the Indiana Department of Education.
This is the fifth year MSD has provided virtual learning, which allows the district to provide the equivalent of a school day with students using personal Chromebooks at home. Teachers, administrators and other staff members are part of the virtual education team, which allows them to be paid for a day of work.
"It is definitely not a day off," said Superintendent Brent Wilson, who also spoke during the meeting on behalf of Indiana's teachers.
Teachers showed up in Indianapolis en masse Tuesday to demand support for the Indiana State Teachers Association. Several thousand teachers rallied and more than half of the state's school districts were closed.
While some local teachers were involved in the rally, all area schools stayed open. Many teachers were wearing red, including AHS French teacher Deb Blaz, who has boldly been wearing red every Wednesday this school year to subtly draw the students' attention to the subject.
Wilson said the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents and other state education associations are backing teachers' efforts and concerns.
"It's definitely time to take it to the next level," said Wilson. "They are not giving us adequate funding ... There has to be a change and it has to start down in Indianapolis."
Gov. Eric Holcomb, who was in Florida Tuesday during the teachers' rally in Indianapolis, has appointed a teacher pay commission, which is expected to make a report in February. Indiana has been cited as having the lowest teacher salary increases in the nation since 2002.
