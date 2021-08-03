Six people arrested dating to Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers dating to Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Haley J. Clifton, 24, of the 2000 block of C.R. 800E, arrested on C.R. 800E at U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Bobby A. Furar, 32, of the 400 block of North Superior Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Casey R. Ketcham, 33, homeless, arrested at the jail on an outstanding warrant.
• Shanna G. Ketcham, 55, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Steven M. Restemayer, 30, of the 300 block of Caroline Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 5700 block of North C.R. 675E, on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Christa L. VanOoteghem, 28, of the 200 block of South Michigan Street, South Bend, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
