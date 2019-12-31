ANGOLA — The record for annual precipitation remains firmly in the grasp of 1950 for another year.
But 2019 gave it a heck of a try, coming up about 2 inches short with a late December rain event that needed a couple more inches to knock 1950 off its pedestal.
Angola’s annual record for precipitation is 52.48 inches. In 2019, Angola came up just shy of that mark with 50.30 inches of rain, snow, ice and everything else that counts as precipitation. It was the second time this last decade that Angola had surpassed 50 inches of precipitation; 51.75 inches of precipitation was recorded in 2011.
“Yes, we had a wet year, especially June and July which had a combined rainfall of just over 12.5 inches. I’m glad we didn’t break the precipitation record. We don’t want or need that amount of water,” said Tim Tyler, Angola’s official weather observer for the National Weather Service.
Heavy rain that fell in Angola on Sunday and early Monday put the city closer to the record when 1.31 inches of rain was measured by Tyler.
Elsewhere in the city greater amounts were possibly recorded, particularly at the Angola Wastewater Treatment Plant where precipitation data is also kept. Though he didn’t have the exact data at his fingertips on Tuesday, WWTP Superintendent Craig Williams said he thought the total at the plant might have been in the 3-inch range.
Had Tyler recorded something in the 3-inch range, that might have put Angola in reach of a new record.
Normal precipitation for Angola for a year is close to 39 inches, which has been steadily on the rise over the past couple decades.
Precipitation data for Angola has consistently been recorded by weather observers since Jan. 1, 1893, information on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration climate website says.
