LITTLE OTTER LAKE — George Shumate was packing up his hunting gear in Pokagon State Park when an alert popped up on his smart phone showing an image of an eight-point buck deer crossing in front of his trail camera back home on the White River near Anderson.
“We should have stayed home,” Shumate said to his son-in-law, Phil Lavelle, also from Anderson, who was his hunting partner at the deer reduction hunt at Pokagon.
Shumate was joking, of course, as he scrolled through photos of other deer, a raccoon and a red fox that posed recently for his camera.
“We feel blessed to be here,” Lavelle said, noting they have taken part in the hunts four or five times in the past.
Both are avid hunters but coming to Pokagon serves a purpose in addition to being able to enjoy the hunt and being outdoors.
“For us, I think, being at Pokagon is a retreat from the ordinary,” Shumate said. “It’s very special to be on the retreat with the son you never had.”
They were among the many hunters who were at Pokagon to help control the deer population, something that was not lost on the pair.
“We appreciate the hunters helping us with this,” said Nicky Ball, interpretive naturalist at Pokagon. The hunters get to fill their freezers and the park is able to manage the deer herd.
Shumate said he has loved coming to Pokagon over the years, mainly to enjoy the park’s beauty and to ride the toboggan slide with his grandchildren and to stay in the historic Potawatomi Inn.
To have been selected for the hunt was a treat for both men. They both enjoy hunting — usually by bow back home — and being given the opportunity to put more healthy venison in their freezers was a bonus.
Only Lavelle got a deer in the Pokagon hunt, a nine-point buck. He plans on mounting its rack; due to a chronic deer wasting test, its neck would not be presentable for a full mount. But as Shumate said, Lavelle didn’t need any more mounts on his wall.
After hunting in the morning Tuesday, the final day of a two-day hunt, they decided to pack up, head back to a park maintenance building where Lavelle’s deer was waiting on ice from the day before then head back to Anderson. Lavelle got the one buck Monday and the two had a couple more unsuccessful shots on Tuesday before deciding to pack up the Jeep and head out.
The men were hunting in a section of the park that was north of C.R. 500N that is near the Beechwood Nature Preserve at Little Otter Lake, on the downward slope of Hell’s Point.
Shumate and Lavelle were two of 49 hunters who started the hunt on Monday. On Tuesday, that initial number dwindled to 21.
The first day of the hunt saw 30 deer get taken in Pokagon and two at Trine State Recreation Area where only bow hunting was allowed.
Last year four deer were taken at TSRA; there wasn’t a hunt in the park.
Ball said the deer taken in the hunt were healthy. That’s a huge improvement from the days when the hunts began — in 1995 — when the deer were undersized, malnourished and suffering from malnutrition. The health of the deer and the vegetation in the park have made significant strides forward, and park visitors still get to see deer in the wild.
The hunts are a management tool the Indiana Legislature gave the director of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for managing all wildlife on DNR properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.