Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Rain or snow showers this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Rain or snow showers this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 30%.