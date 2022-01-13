BUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights Community Schools Board of Education met for its annual reorganization meeting Friday with members voting to maintain current positions.
Brook German was named president-elect; Todd Perkins, vice-president-elect; Mike Howe, secretary-elect; Christine Orr, school corporation treasurer and Kathy Perkins, deputy school corporation treasurer for 2022.
The school board further approved Bill Eberhard, an attorney with Eberhard, Weimer and Glick, PC, in LaGrange, as legal counsel for the board.
Board members voted to maintain a “status quo” concerning its annual compensation. Although the exact dollar amount was not announced during the board meeting, according to the board’s bylaws, “Board of School Trustees members shall receive each year a basic compensation of $2,000 per year.”
Also during the meeting, Prairie Heights Superintendent Jeff Reed appointed members to various committees for a term of one year.
German was appointed to serve on the technology committee along with the committee of meet and discuss which also includes board member Heather Culler, also to ser4ve the wellness committee, Sick Bank committee includes Howe and board member Aaron Pfafman, Vice-President-elect Perkins was appointed to serve on the legislative and projects committees along with Pfafman on the latter, Howe will also serve the agriculture committee and lastly, all five board members will serve on the negotiations committee.
The next regularly scheduled board of education meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at the Prairie Heights Community School Corporation office, 0305 S. 1150 E., LaGrange.
