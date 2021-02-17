ANGOLA — Angola officials are reassuring the public that safeguards are in place to protect the city’s water supply from a cyber attack like the hacking of a water treatment plant in Florida that made national headlines earlier this month.
“We’ve done all we can do in the way of security,” Tom Selman, Angola’s water superintendent said, when asked Monday about what security measures the Angola Water Department has in place to prevent a nefarious actor from being able to tamper with the municipal water system.
The topic of cybersecurity came up during Monday’s meeting of the Angola Common Council. Toward the end of the meeting, Angola Mayor Richard Hickman brought up how hackers had taken control of a municipal water system supplying nearly 15,000 people with drinking water and attempted to poison it by releasing harmful chemicals into the water.
The incident, which happened Feb. 5, saw someone remotely enter the control system of a water treatment plant in Oldsmar, Florida, and boost the level of lye in the water from 100 parts per million, its normal level, to 11,100 parts per million. An ingredient used in drain cleaners, that much lye would have poisoned anyone drinking the water.
Fortunately, that city’s water supply was not affected. A supervisor working remotely noticed the change being made on his computer screen and quickly reversed it, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Local and federal investigators, including Secret Service and FBI cyber units, are still trying to track down the hacker that was responsible for the attack.
The attack on the computer-controlled utility has been labeled as a “long-overdue wake-up call” about the vulnerability of many municipal industrial systems and critical networks to cyber attacks, and prompted Florida Senator Marco Rubio to call for the attack to be “treated as a matter of national security.”
Selman wants to reassure the public that Angola has multiple layers of security are in place to keep unauthorized users from accessing the city’s water treatment and distribution control systems, the first being air-gapping, which is a computer security term for a system that is physically disconnected from the internet or unsecured networks.
A few years back, he said, the Angola Water Department completely redid the supervisory control and data acquisition system used to monitor Angola’s entire water system under the guidance of Donahue and Associates, a consulting firm specializing in municipal water systems. The firm recommended insulating the control system from the web for security reasons.
“They (Donahue and Associates) were very adamant not to have any connection to the web or even our city servers,” Selman said about the cybersecurity guidance his department received from the firm. “There is no hardwire or internet access that could possibly corrupt anything at our water treatment plant.
“Any maintenance that would be needed in our system would have to be connected by myself, and would also have to have passwords and there are multiple firewalls they would have to get past,” he said, later adding: “I have people who are more in tune with cybersecurity looking over my shoulder, so I think we’re very safe.”
Bill Barge, an associate professor of computer science and informational technology at Trine University in Angola said while air-gapping doesn’t make a system impenetrable, it does raise the level of skill needed to pull off a successful attack.
“If they (Angola Water Works) are air-gapped, that’s a good first step toward security,” he said. “Putting in place that kind of industry standard is good.”
When it comes to deciding how much to invest in cybersecurity, Barge says municipalities, including Angola, have to perform a cost-benefit analysis that takes into account the likelihood of an attack, the cost of an attack and the cost of adding security systems that would reduce the chances of such an attack.
Barge agrees that Angola residents shouldn’t be worried, but says he hopes the recent cyber attack on the water treatment plant in Florida raises awareness of those threats and causes municipal officials to take them seriously.
“Angola should look at what other communities, including those that have had attacks, are doing or not doing,” he said.
The city of Angola operates two water treatment plants, each with a capacity of 1.728 million gallons per day.
The Angola Water Works provides drinking water to more than 8,612 people, numerous industrial customers and four storage tanks, according to the city’s website. The distribution system consists of approximately 75 miles of water mains ranging in size from 2 inches to 12 inches in diameter.
