25 years ago
• Indiana Department of Natural Resources spent time this week training for the upcoming summer season. Conservation Officers from District 2 trained with new equipment and protocols on Lake James. New to their arsenal of equipment this year will be personal watercraft. Also, there will be added overtime patrols on the busier lakes in northeast Indiana, particularly Steuben County, to crack down on impaired operation of watercraft.
